Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Dead at 36

The Southern Charm family has lost another beloved member.
Bravo star Taylor Ann Green's brother Worth Green died on June 8, just days after his 36th birthday.
"Worth left this world on top of the world—he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor and her family said in a statement to People June 14. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."
A cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.
Worth and Taylor's sister, Catie King, first confirmed his passing on Instagram June 12. "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for," Catie captioned pictures of Worth along with his obituary. "This family will never be the same."
After sharing the heartbreaking news, Catie received a flood of tributes in her comments, including one from Taylor's ex, Shep Rose.
"Absolutely one of a kind," he wrote of Worth. "A pleasure to know and to laugh with."
As Shep noted, Worth's legacy will live on forever. "He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible," an online obit for the North Carolina native read. "His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger."
The tribute added that Worth, born Richard Worthington Green, loved his family dearly.
"Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart," the message continued. "He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader."
"Most recently he met the woman he adored and treasured. Caroline brought so much joy to his life," the obit noted. "He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side. Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them."
Worth's passing comes just four months after fellow Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers lost her brother Conner Flowers.
"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went," the Flowers family said in a Feb. 3 statement to E! News. "His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come."
