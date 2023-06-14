Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Dead at 36

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Southern Charm family has lost another beloved member.

Bravo star Taylor Ann Green's brother Worth Green died on June 8, just days after his 36th birthday.

"Worth left this world on top of the world—he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor and her family said in a statement to People June 14. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

A cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.

Worth and Taylor's sister, Catie King, first confirmed his passing on Instagram June 12. "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for," Catie captioned pictures of Worth along with his obituary. "This family will never be the same."