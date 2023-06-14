Dwyane Wade Weighs In On Debate Over Him and Gabrielle Union Splitting Finances 50/50

Watch : Dwyane Wade Dedicates NAACP Image Awards Speech to Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade gave his two cents on this financial debate.

The former NBA and his wife Gabrielle Union recently sparked mixed reactions online after the Bring It On alum shared that the couple splits their finances down the middle, with Twitter users expressing their surprise that they would split things 50/50 considering Dwyane, who became a minority owner of the Jazz in 2021, is "part owner of an NBA team."

Now, he is setting the record straight, explaining where this arrangement originated and clarifying which purchases they actually divide up.

"We decided together, because I think I said one time, we was in Miami, 'This is my house that I paid for,'" Dwyane shared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, "and my wife looked at me and said, 'You will never say that to me again when it's something that we share.'"

So when the two later moved to Los Angeles together, their new house was something that they purchased down the middle. And the same goes for expenses related to their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia. (Dwayne is also dad to kids Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 9, with Aja Métoyer.)

"So in our life, our home, 50/50 we purchased it together," Dwyane continued on the June 12 episode. "Our daughter, anything that goes on with our daughter, 50/50 we share it together."