This Is Not a Drill: Save $60 on the TikTok-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand That Works in 5 Minutes

If you can't make it to the spa, bring the spa home to you. Take your skincare to the next level with the Solawave light therapy skincare wand, which is also an E! Shopping Editor favorite. This award-winning product works in just five minutes to deliver four non-invasive, skin-boosting technologies, according to the brand.
The Solawave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand delivers light therapy, microcurrent, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth in one quick treatment. This product addresses so many major skincare concerns including acne breakouts, puffy under-eye skin, and fine lines. it even boosts your skin's glow.
You've seen this tool all over TikTok and you can save $60 for a limited time. Just make sure you use the the promo code WAREHOUSE at checkout.
Cleanse and dry your skin as usual. Apply the Solawave Renew Complex Serum (or your favorite conductive gel or serum) to your skin. Glide the wand across your face slowly in an outward motion. Repeat these motions for 5 minutes a day. Solawave recommends using this wand 3-5 times a week.
These customer reviews will convince you that this skincare wand is an absolute must-have.
A shopper declared, "I love this little magic wand! It is so easy to add to my nightly routine and I feel I can definitely see a difference in my lines, the over all tightness my face and helping to fade some dark spots. It really is a small miracle tool!"
Another said, "Goodbye puffy under eyes. I could see results in less than two weeks. This is magic."
Someone raved, "Obsessed with the results! I wasn't sure how well the solawave would work since I've had minimal results with facial rollers like the jade roller in the past. I am shocked how much this has improved my skin tone in the last 3 weeks. my skin is much more vibrant, my cheeks are lifted, and I'm already noticing my pores are smaller and my wrinkles are starting to fade."
A reviewer gushed, "Love this product, seen major improvements in my skin within a week of use-amazing."
"Significantly reduced my hormonal acne. I hoped it would reduce my hormonal breakouts, and it actually has (unlike almost anything else I've tried). While I can see the usual fluctuations happening beneath the surface of my skin, the breakouts are kept at bay because I'm using this wand. It also just makes your skin look amazing," someone wrote.
A shopper insisted, "If you use this magical product as recommended you will be amazed at your results. Used with the serum you'll see results even quicker. It also makes your face feel better."
