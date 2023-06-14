Jon Hamm's James Kennedy Impression Is the Best Thing You'll See All Week

Hold on to your Pumptinis, Vanderpump Rules fans, because Jon Hamm is SUR-ving up an Emmy-worthy James Kennedy impression.
The self-professed Bravo superfan reunited with his former Mad Men co-star John Slattery during a June 13 Watch What Happens Live appearance where the two were tasked with reenacting Kennedy's epic Scandoval fight with Tom Sandoval during Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion.
"These two esteemed actors have agreed to take on the role of a lifetime," host Andy Cohen introduced the stars. "DJ James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval."
Then, perfectly capturing Kennedy's British accent, Hamm slammed his scene partner as an "opportunist," to which Slattery fired back, "You f--ked Kristen [Doute] to get on the show, used my condoms."
Without missing a beat, Hamm continued Kennedy's savage takedown of the TomTom co-owner over his affair with the DJ's former fiancée Raquel Leviss. "You're a p---y-ass bitch!" the Emmy-winner ranted as Cohen doubled over with laughter. "You're a clown. Your band sucks d--k, you backstabbing hoe."
Breaking character for a moment, Slattery hilariously asked Hamm whether his role as Sandoval required him to deliver his lines with a British accent, to which the Bravo expert said no.
Hamm then went on to deliver more of Kennedy's now-infamous jabs, including "you're a worm with a mustache" and "poo poo head!"
Check out the truly must-see parody for yourself above.
Hamm's spot-on performance comes one day after he admitted to being addicted to not just VPR, but all of The Real Housewives franchises.
"I'm a Jersey man," the 52-year-old revealed on Today June 12. "I'm a Vanderpumper. I'm a Beverly Hills-ian. I like New York. We'll see what this whole new New York thing is all about."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo, and catch VPR's uncensored, extended reunion episodes on Peacock.
Keep reading for every Scandoval bombshell from the VPR reunion.
(E!, Bravo, Today and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).