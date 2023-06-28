Why G Flip and Chrishell Stause Are Already Planning Their Next Wedding

With "Be Your Man", G Flip has created a true Pride Month anthem, the crowds at the musician's recent shows in L.A. and Sacramento singing along to the words they once penned for now-wife Chrishell Stause.
"It's a song about my relationship," the newlywed shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "When me and Chrishell first started dating, obviously, I wasn't what she had planned. It's a bit of a romantic love song, just me putting my foot down and being like, 'I can be anything you want me to be. I can be your person. I can be your man, I can be it for you.'"
So naturally the 29-year-old is following up that bold declaration with a breakup song.
"The Worst Person Alive," they noted, isn't a pointed takedown of an ex (or, say, a shall-not-be-named reality star), but rather about how "when you instigate the breakup with someone you feel horrible and terrible and like the worst person alive."
"I know," G Flip joked, "it's such a hectic title."
Not that the musician is planning for any we-need-to-talk moments.
While they and Stause—just weeks removed from their Las Vegas vows—are "very solid," the Melbourne native has a whole catalog of material dating back to 2019.
"I have songs about old relationships, new relationships. I have songs before I came out non-binary that I've now had to change the pronouns," the singer explained. "Even though I'm in an absolutely beautiful, happy relationship now, I'm still going to be releasing songs from other chapters in my life."
And, for the record, their latest single is "one of Chrishell's favorites," they confessed. "All Chrishell's favorite songs on this album that I'm putting together right now are songs that aren't about her. She just loves them."
Because the Selling Sunset star—who connected with G Flip while filming their "Get Me Outta Here" video last year—tends to weigh in on all of the musician's material.
"I put everything across Chrishell's brain because she's very creative," G Flip explained. "If there's treatments for music videos or even new music that I write, I always run it by her and just get her thoughts on it. Because she's so creative in so many different ways."
Their next project: Another of what they hope will be many wedding re-dos.
When they embarked on their "untraditional" Sin City ceremony, Stause, 41, shared on E! News in May, "We forgot to do the traditional engagement. We bypassed that whole spot, the paperwork, all the things that people get stressed about, all this stuff."
Including invites. "We really did do this so last-minute that we decided that this one was going to be for us," said Stause, noting their friends and family were instead given the option to watch a livestream version. Which is why, she noted, "We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else"
And they fully intend to make good on that vow.
"We're currently working out the next one," G Flip shared. "If anyone knows me and Chrishell, we love throwing a party. So we plan on doing it every year."
The plan is to head Down Under for at least one celebration with "all my Aussie family that can't make the trip over," G Flip continued. "I just think it's going to be so beautiful to look back one day at an album and it's wedding number one, wedding number two, wedding number three, and they're all in different places."
In lock step with Stause, who said the plan was to throw a shindig "every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together," G Flip explained they'll likely invite different groups of people for each event.
"And it doesn't have to be too humongous," they noted. "It's just a cute celebration of the love and the person that you found in this life. People don't agree with it and people think we're silly or stupid or whatever they think. But, for us, we're having the time of our lives."
Basically, it's the future G Flip imagined when they first locked eyes with their future bride.
"I think marriage is just a way of us saying, 'Yeah, we're going to stick together and see this out. And if troubles come through, we're committed to each other and working it out,'" they said. "But I think ever since we met each other, we've been pretty solid in our relationship and our communication."
Both with each other and the LGBTQ+ community at large.
While largely focused on putting out their new album, G Flip has a whole slate of career goals to accomplish, including a performance at Melbourne's Forum Theatre because "I've always wanted my nana to watch me play," writing a musical and penning a kids' book about gender identity.
"Representation is the biggest thing that can help queer youth," G Flip noted. "I know that if I had representation growing up, it would have changed my life. But back when I was a kid, there wasn't any queer storylines on TV, there weren't any queer musicians talking about their queer relationships on the radio for me to absorb. So, definitely, representation is the biggest thing that matters for helping people figure out their sexuality and their gender identity."
Which is why G Flip remains so impressed with Stause's willingness to be so open about her sexual identity. ("For me, I am attracted to masculine energy," Stause explained last May, acknowledging her instant, deep connection with the singer, "and I don't really care what the physical form is.")
Asked about watching their bride's public journey, G Flip responded, "I'm so proud of how she's spoken about us and she's also been such an amazing voice for the non-binary community and trying to educate people on pronouns and everything. She's so amazing. I just love her so much."
It's a sentiment they intend to keep repeating year after year after year.