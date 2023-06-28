Why G Flip and Chrishell Stause Are Already Planning Their Next Wedding

Watch : G Flip GUSHES Over GF Chrishell Stause at G'Day USA Arts Gala

With "Be Your Man", G Flip has created a true Pride Month anthem, the crowds at the musician's recent shows in L.A. and Sacramento singing along to the words they once penned for now-wife Chrishell Stause.

"It's a song about my relationship," the newlywed shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "When me and Chrishell first started dating, obviously, I wasn't what she had planned. It's a bit of a romantic love song, just me putting my foot down and being like, 'I can be anything you want me to be. I can be your person. I can be your man, I can be it for you.'"

So naturally the 29-year-old is following up that bold declaration with a breakup song.

"The Worst Person Alive," they noted, isn't a pointed takedown of an ex (or, say, a shall-not-be-named reality star), but rather about how "when you instigate the breakup with someone you feel horrible and terrible and like the worst person alive."

"I know," G Flip joked, "it's such a hectic title."