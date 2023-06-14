Style Meets Function With These 42% Off Deals From Shay Mitchell's Béis

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you love to travel or just want a reliable bag you can rely on for everyday use, Shay Mitchell's brand Béis is the go-to brand to shop. These designs are chic and incredibly thoughtful with functional features that will make your travels and daily life so much easier and worry-free.
A Béis purchase is always a worthwhile investment. These are high-quality, durable bags that will make it through difficult travel days. Plus, they are incredibly easy to clean, at least in my experience. I've been using the beige Weekender Bag for years and it still looks brand new. If you want to shop Béis, there are some great sales on summer must-haves from Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, Revolve, and the Béis site.
Here are the best Béis deals right now. You can save up to 42% on your purchase.
Béis Bags on Sale
Béis Terry Backpack Cooler
Keep your drinks and snacks cool with this backpack from Shay Mitchell's brand Béis that has an insulated compartment. It also comes in beige. and lime green. You can even remove the cooler compartment if you want since it has its own handle.
Béis The Hanging Backpack
This hanging backpack is the ultimate choice for travel. Simply hang it in your closet and you can see everything you packed. It has a built-in compartment for your laptop too.
Béis Terry Tote Bag
This is a great tote for a commute to work or a beach day. It has a trolley sleeve so you can easily attach it to your suitcase handle and two water bottle pockets. The bag comes in beige, lime green, and black.
Béis Reversible Cotton Canvas Tote Diaper Bag
This bag is basically a two-for-one bag since it's reversible. It has a removable, adjustable shoulder strap that you can customize for your comfort. There are two insulated pockets, which are great for bottles and a laptop pocket along with a cell phone pocket. The long handles have silicone grips and a changing pad for those on-the-go diaper changes. If you're traveling, use the trolly slot to slip this over your suitcase handles.
Béis The Bucket Hat
Here's another great value from Béis. A reversible hat is a two-for-one product and an incredibly fashionable way to hide a bad hair day.
Béis The High-Brid Backpack
Carry this is a backpack or rock it as a shoulder bag. You have versatility with this on-the-go essential. Attach it to your suitcase with it's trolley pass. There's a protective laptop sleeve and a signature key leash so you don't have to waste time searching for your keys every day.
Béis Hemo & Cotton Tote Bag
Use this hemp and cotton tote as your everyday bag.
