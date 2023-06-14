Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: This $360 Backpack Is on Sale for $79 and It Comes in 8 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.
Instead of spending $360 on the Kate Spade Lizzie Medium Flap Backpack, you can get one for just $79. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's available in eight colors. These adorable backpacks are made from a saffiano leather material, which looks great and is super easy to clean.
If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Lizzie Medium Flap Backpack at this price for 24 hours.
Kate Spade 78% Off Deal
Kate Spade Lizzie Medium Flap Backpack
These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from black, powder blue, off-white, dark pink, lilac, frost blue, berry, and brown.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Lizzie Medium Flap Backpack Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought this specifically for Black Friday shopping. It did not fail! Lots of room and easy to tote."
A Kate Spade customer shared, "Great for travel! I took it on vacation and it was great to have my hands free for luggage! It was dressy enough to wear for dinner. I am ordering one in another color."
Another reviewed, "PERFECT SIZE FOR EVERYDAY USE. ALWAYS GET LOTS OF COMPLIMENTS ON THE COLOR OF THE BAG. GREAT MATERIAL. FITS SO MANY THINGS INSIDE."
Someone declared, "Love this bag! Easy to carry, super cute and the color is GORGEOUS!! So many compliments have been received. Perfect for on the go alot and dont want to hassle with bulky bags and 1 strap. Perfect for vacations/travel."
A shopper wrote, "I am very pleased with the quality and size of this backpack! I bought it for a trip and was able to perfectly carry in it my wallet, sunglasses, makeup bag, water bottle, and even a small snack!"
