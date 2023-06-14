Luke Bryan Defends Katy Perry From Critics After American Idol Backlash

Watch : Katy Perry Gets BOOED on "American Idol" for the First Time

Luke Bryan is not biting his tongue when it comes to supporting Katy Perry.

The country music singer recently gave his take on the criticism his fellow American Idol judge received this past season.

"When it comes down to are fans too hard on Katy, you know, listen, Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Luke recently told reporters at CMA Fest as seen in a video shared by Fox News. "We all get it."

And given their position, he said fans might not be happy with him, Katy or fellow judge Lionel Richie all the time.

"We're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. So, we're not gonna bat a thousand. We're not gonna bat a thousand as judges," the "One Margarita" artist continued. "We're gonna send a kid through that may get controversial. As judges, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times and get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff."