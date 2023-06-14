Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 21-Year-Old Daughter Ella

Watch : How Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Reconnected After Breakup

Meet the Stillers.

Ben Stiller wasn't alone in giving his best blue steel this weekend.

The Zoolander alum made a rare red carpet appearance with both his wife Christine Taylor and their daughter Ella at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend.

The 57-year-old and his daughter were there to support Christine and the June 11 Tribeca debut of the short film Let Liv in which she stars. Per the festival description, the film follows a young alcoholic woman "forced to confront demons from her past" when she unexpectedly "runs into her estranged mother."

The Stiller family wore coordinating in different black outfits for the premiere. Christine wore a short-sleeved mini dress with open toed heels, Ben wore a casual black suit and sneakers, and Ella, 21, took after her mother in a short black dress with strappy heels.

Christine and Ben, who married in 2000 and are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin, reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic after separating in 2017.