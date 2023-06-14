Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 21-Year-Old Daughter Ella

Zoolander alum Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor made a rare carpet appearance with their 21-year-old daughter Ella at the Tribeca Film Festival for the short film Let Liv.

Meet the Stillers.

Ben Stiller wasn't alone in giving his best blue steel this weekend.

The Zoolander alum made a rare red carpet appearance with both his wife Christine Taylor and their daughter Ella at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend. 

The 57-year-old and his daughter were there to support Christine and the June 11 Tribeca debut of the short film Let Liv in which she stars. Per the festival description, the film follows a young alcoholic woman "forced to confront demons from her past" when she unexpectedly "runs into her estranged mother."

The Stiller family wore coordinating in different black outfits for the premiere. Christine wore a short-sleeved mini dress with open toed heels, Ben wore a casual black suit and sneakers, and Ella, 21, took after her mother in a short black dress with strappy heels. 

Christine and Ben, who married in 2000 and are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin, reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic after separating in 2017

"We got married very quickly after meeting each other," Christine said of the couple's beginning while on The Drew Barrymore Show March 7. "We knew each other six months, got engaged, married within the year and had Ella that next year."

"I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," the Brady Bunch Movie alum continued. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

And during that time apart, the 51-year-old said, "We got to know who we are. I feel like we needed some time to figure that out.  And we always stayed a family unit and always continued to do things together."

And when COVID put the entire world on lockdown, the couple ended up under the same roof once again. 

"When the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where we were going to hunker down, we all ended up in our house together," Christine explained. "We found this way back. We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions."

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Ben has also recently spoken about the couple's rekindling.

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," the Night at the Museum actor told Esquire in February 2022. "And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.'"

