Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Respond to Criticism of Their 16-Year Age Gap

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals Details Of Dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are calling timeout on the negativity.

After going Instagram official with boyfriend Marcus—son of NBA star Michael Jordan—earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Miami star is happier than ever. And as the 48-year-old and the former UCF Knights player, 32, noted, criticism of their relationship is simply out of bounds for the couple.

"I let people that are misinformed be misinformed," Marcus exclusively told E! News. "I feel like people see our last names and immediately want to have some sort of reaction or opinion. But I feel like as people get to know us and understand our situations more, they're way more happy for us and just want to see us to live in our truths and be happy."

As Larsa—who shares four children with ex Scott Pippen—shared, she has realized that "people just want to see you happy and there's just a few people who are just miserable."