Lily-Rose Depp Shows Her Blossoming Love for Girlfriend 070 Shake During NYC Outing

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's romance is world class.

The Idol star, 24, and the rapper, 26, were all loved up as they stepped out for a morning coffee in New York City on June 13.

After buying beverages from a cafe, the duo took a stroll around the neighborhood, with 070 Shake—born Danielle Balbuena—wrapping an arm around Lily-Rose's waist. The actress beamed as she stood close to 070 Shake, her girlfriend of nearly five months.

At one point during their date, the duo shared a laugh and held hands as they passed in front of a restaurant.

For the outing, Lily-Rose wore a white mini-dress with a plunging neckline and thigh slits. She paired the look with a black handbag, cat eye sunglasses and gray block heels. Meanwhile, 070 Shake kept it casual in black loose trousers, a beige shirt and chunky black boots.