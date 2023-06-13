Lily-Rose Depp Shows Her Blossoming Love for Girlfriend 070 Shake During NYC Outing

Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake kept close during a morning coffee run in New York City on June 13, with the "Skin and Bones" rapper seen wrapping a hand around the actress' waist.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's romance is world class.

The Idol star, 24, and the rapper, 26, were all loved up as they stepped out for a morning coffee in New York City on June 13.

After buying beverages from a cafe, the duo took a stroll around the neighborhood, with 070 Shake—born Danielle Balbuena—wrapping an arm around Lily-Rose's waist. The actress beamed as she stood close to 070 Shake, her girlfriend of nearly five months.

At one point during their date, the duo shared a laugh and held hands as they passed in front of a restaurant.

For the outing, Lily-Rose wore a white mini-dress with a plunging neckline and thigh slits. She paired the look with a black handbag, cat eye sunglasses and gray block heels. Meanwhile, 070 Shake kept it casual in black loose trousers, a beige shirt and chunky black boots.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake Pack on PDA During NYC Date

The low-key date comes a day after the couple was spotted packing PDA following lunch at Lure FishBar in NYC. Lily-Rose and 070 Shake were seen sharing a steamy takeout session on the sidewalk, during which the "Skin and Bones" artist's hand slipped down the back of the Yoga Hosers alum's miniskirt.

Lily-Rose, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, confirmed her romance with 070 Shake on her May 11 Instagram Stories, writing at the time, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

The post was a departure from Lily-Rose's previous outlook on her private life, which she preferred to keep away from the public eye after growing up in the spotlight.

"The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021. "Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."

