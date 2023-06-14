Why Scarlett Johansson Isn't Pitching Saturday Night Live Jokes to Husband Colin Jost

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Filmed Asteroid City 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Live from Asteroid City, it's Scarlett Johansson!

The 38-year-old—who plays silver screen starlet Midge Campbell in the upcoming Wes Anderson film—shared a glimpse into her real-life process as an actress during an exclusive interview with E! News airing June 13. Though she often run lines with her husband, Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, in preparation for roles, Scarlett admitted that keeping a straight face during practice is another story.

"Colin has his own interpretation," she explained. "He wants to give it his own flavor. I'm like, 'I don't need you to act, I just need you to say the lines!'"

Scarlett continued, "He also retains them—which is really a whole thing—so he'll say the lines to me weeks later."

And though Colin, 40, "does run jokes" by her as well, Scarlett said she's "not the person" to pitch him new material for SNL.

"I'll often be like, 'Well, that's too much,' and that's the one that gets the biggest laugh," she said, adding that she "couldn't" imagine being able to punch up Colin's jokes. "His brain is so primed for that." (For more with Scarlett, tune in to E! News tonight.)