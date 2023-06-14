Anthropologie Quietly Added Thousands of New Items to Their Sale Section: Get a $110 Skirt for $20 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anything we love, it's a sale. And, if it's a sale from Anthropologie, just know we'll be the first to shop it. Lucky for us, the brand just dropped so many summer styles to its sale section, and we can't get enough of the effortlessly chic looks.
From maxi dresses that are perfect for your next vacation to mini skirts for almost $100 off, Anthropologie's sale section is way too good to miss right now. It has all the styles you need to look completely fabulous all summer long.
If you don't know where to start your shopping, we rounded up all of our favorite on-sale looks from Anthropologie below. Continue ahead to shop them all, from dresses, skirts, tank tops and more.
Pilcro Batwing Blouse
Elevate your summer wardrobe with this batwing button-down blouse that has gorgeous ruffled sleeves. The look can be paired with jeans, cargo pants, shorts and more.
Pilcro Ruffled Sleeveless Top
Why get a basic tank top when you could snag this ruffled number on sale from Anthropologie? It comes in three colors and is available in plus sizes, as well.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Buttondown Shirt Dress
Wear this gorgeous dress out on the town, to the beach, on vacation and more. Your summer wardrobe simply needs it!
By Anthropologie Slim Tube Top
This tube top is an essential for the summer, especially while it's on sale for just $20. The look is available in black, white, orange and yellow.
Cloth & Stone Shirred Long-Sleeve Blouse
Add this long-sleeve blouse to your summer wardrobe ASAP. The look is super lightweight and easy to style, whether you pair it with jeans, skirts, trousers and more.
Unpublished Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
These wide-leg trousers are effortlessly chic. You need to get your hands on them while they're on sale for $70 instead of the usual $108.
Pilcro Spliced-Neck Tee
This spliced-neck tee is versatile, lightweight and perfect for the summer. You can pair the top with jeans, shorts, maxi skirts and more.
One Shoulder Rib Tank
Snag this one-shoulder tank top from Anthropologie while it's on sale for just $11. The look is casual, cute and a total essential for the summer.
Maeve Faux Leather A-Line Mini Skirt
Wear this skirt with a sweater, bodysuit, crop top or any other piece in your wardrobe. The best part about this mini skirt is that it has pockets!
Avec Les Filles Low-Rise Faux Leather Pants
These low-rise faux leather pants are super chic, and on sale for just $40 instead of the usual $120 price. Pair the look with sweaters, bodysuits and more.
