How Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Fatherhood Dreams Came True

Watch : How Maksim & Val Chmerkovskiy's Growing Families Elevate Their Joy for Life

Any day now, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd will welcome their second child into the world. And even if the world doesn't always hold up its end of the bargain, the couple do their best to focus on what they can control.

"It was like, 'It was finally here,' but it was also very cautious, because we've done this four times before," Maks told E! News in January, a week after he and Peta had announced that, following an unsuccessful round of IVF and several lost pregnancies, they were expecting a little sibling for their 6-year-old son Shai. At the time, the 43-year-old had also spent the past year fundraising and rallying support for his native Ukraine, where he was shooting World of Dance when Russia invaded in February 2022.

"So," he added, "we're on pins and needles, whether it's because of the past trauma of this process or because the world is just that type of place, and all of a sudden we're finding ourselves adulting in the middle of all these crises."