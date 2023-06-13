Jurassic Park Actress Ariana Richards Recreates Iconic Green Jello Scene 30 Years Later

Watch : Jurassic OG Jeff Goldblum Reveals His Favorite Dino Death Scene

Life finds a way... of making us feel old.

To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Jurassic Park actress Ariana Richards recreated that iconic green jello scene. You know which scene we're talking about, in which her character Lex holds an intensely jiggling spoonful of jello, her eyes slowly growing wide with fear as she clocks the dinosaur trudging closer.

Now 43, Ariana reenacted the iconic moment alongside her 13-year-old self in a TikTok for the Jurassic World account. The video, posted on the 1993 film's original June 11 release date, was captioned, "A duet 30 years in the making."

Over the years Ariana has looked back on her time running from dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. She's even recalled auditioning for the role of Lex—allegedly beating out Christina Ricci—and has explained why director Steven Spielberg ended up giving her the role.

"I was called into a casting office, and they just wanted me to scream," Ariana remembered in 2013 for Entertainment Weekly. "I heard later on that Steven had watched a few girls on tape that day, and I was the only one who ended up waking his sleeping wife off the couch and she came running through the hallway to see if the kids were all right."