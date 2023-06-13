Jurassic Park Actress Ariana Richards Recreates Iconic Green Jello Scene 30 Years Later

Life finds a way... of making us feel old.
To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Jurassic Park actress Ariana Richards recreated that iconic green jello scene. You know which scene we're talking about, in which her character Lex holds an intensely jiggling spoonful of jello, her eyes slowly growing wide with fear as she clocks the dinosaur trudging closer.
Now 43, Ariana reenacted the iconic moment alongside her 13-year-old self in a TikTok for the Jurassic World account. The video, posted on the 1993 film's original June 11 release date, was captioned, "A duet 30 years in the making."
Over the years Ariana has looked back on her time running from dinosaurs on Isla Nublar. She's even recalled auditioning for the role of Lex—allegedly beating out Christina Ricci—and has explained why director Steven Spielberg ended up giving her the role.
"I was called into a casting office, and they just wanted me to scream," Ariana remembered in 2013 for Entertainment Weekly. "I heard later on that Steven had watched a few girls on tape that day, and I was the only one who ended up waking his sleeping wife off the couch and she came running through the hallway to see if the kids were all right."
And though it's hard to imagine the franchise without the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, Ariana wasn't the only one who was up against other household names.
@jurassicworld #duet with @Jurassic World A duet 30 years in the making. #JurassicPark30 #Dinosaurs #JurassicPark ? original sound - Jurassic World
In fact, Laura beat out Gwyneth Paltrow, Helen Hunt, Sandra Bullock and Robin Wright to play Dr. Ellie Sattler.
And she almost didn't even take the role—we have Nicolas Cage, who was working alongside the Big Little Lies star at the time, to thank for convincing her.
"I said to him, 'Nic, they want to put me on the phone with Steven Spielberg, but they want to talk to me about a dinosaur movie,'" Laura told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. "And he was like, 'You are doing a dinosaur movie! No one can ever say no to a dinosaur movie! Are you kidding? It's a dream of my life to do a movie with dinosaurs!' So he was such an influence on me."
