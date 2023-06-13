Katie Holmes Rocks Edgy Glam Look for Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Watch : Katie Holmes Reflects on Being a Mom to Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes' cool-girl fashion continues to be unrivaled.

The Dawson's Creek alum made a stylish appearance at Chanel's 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner by adding an edgy twist to a classic look. For the June 12 event, which honored an all-female cohort of 10 acclaimed artists, Katie slipped into a black distressed calfskin jacket from the brand's fall/winter 2023/2024 collection. She paired the rocker-chic coat with a sleek white tank top that she tucked into black silk satin puddle pants—which were also pieces from Chanel, of course.

As for the finishing touches? The Batman Begins actress accessorized her effortlessly cool getup with platform loafers, a crossbody chainmail bag, layers of gold necklaces and her trademark nose ring. The 44-year-old kept things simple and fresh when it came to her glam with loose textured waves and barely-there makeup.

Katie wasn't the only star to put on a stylish display at the late-night fête. Tracee Ellis Ross looked red hot in a plunging long-sleeve romper that featured the brand's signature tweed fabric in a crimson-colored plaid pattern.