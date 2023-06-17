All the Stars Who Have Weighed In on the Ozempic Craze

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Celebrities for "Lying" About Using Ozempic

One hot topic everyone in Hollywood still seems to be talking about that isn't Scandoval? Oh-oh-oh Ozempic.

Originally marketed for treating Type 2 diabetes, Ozempic—the trade name of an injectable medication called semaglutide that was FDA-approved in 2017—has become the latest weight loss trend. And, like many wellness fads in the past, it's sparking debate online, especially after the FDA logged a reported shortage of the drug last August due to an increase in demand.

As first reported by Variety last September, celebrities began taking the insulin drug as a way to lose weight quickly, though many stars suspected of using it have been quick to deny the rumors. And now Amy Schumer, who says she tried Ozempic a year ago, is calling out those in Hollywood who won't admit that they've done the same.

Not that there aren't some stars who have shared their experiences with the drug, including Chelsea Handler and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania. But other celebs—like Khloe Kardashian and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards—have vehemently denied assumptions that they are on Ozempic.