All the Stars Who Have Weighed In on the Ozempic Craze

One hot topic everyone in Hollywood still seems to be talking about that isn't Scandoval? Oh-oh-oh Ozempic.

Originally marketed for treating Type 2 diabetes, Ozempic—the trade name of an injectable medication called semaglutide that was FDA-approved in 2017—has become the latest weight loss trend. And, like many wellness fads in the past, it's sparking debate online, especially after the FDA logged a reported shortage of the drug last August due to an increase in demand.

As first reported by Variety last September, celebrities began taking the insulin drug as a way to lose weight quickly, though many stars suspected of using it have been quick to deny the rumors. And now Amy Schumer, who says she tried Ozempic a year ago, is calling out those in Hollywood who won't admit that they've done the same.

Not that there aren't some stars who have shared their experiences with the drug, including Chelsea Handler and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania. But other celebs—like Khloe Kardashian and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards—have vehemently denied assumptions that they are on Ozempic. 

A rep for the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which makes Ozempic, previously told E! News in a statement that Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management." The organization said that Ozempic is intended to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar and minimize risks of major cardiovascular events for adults with the condition.

Here are all the stars who have sounded off on the Ozempic craze in Hollywood: 

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck star did not hold back when she called out celebrities for not being honest about using Ozempic as a weight loss tool during her June 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. 

"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she told Andy Cohen, who has also ppublicly weighed in on the Ozempic craze multiple times. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

Schumer, who has been open about her past medical procedures, added, "Be real with people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

She admitted to becoming "immediately invested" in Ozempic last year, but explained that it was not "livable" for her to take the Type 2 diabetes drug and hindered her ability to spend time with her 4-year-old son Gene

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Schumer recalled. "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Sophie Turner

Forget winter, a hot take is coming.

The Game of Thrones alum was not shy when it came to sharing her opinion about Ozempic and its advertisements.

In an April 5 Instagram Story, the actress reposted a tweet from writer Sophie Vershbow that read, "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f--k all the way off." One ad featured in Vershbow's Twitter photos read, "One shot to lose weight," while another offered similar text, "A weekly shot to lose weight."

Turner adding her own commentary, writing, "WTF."

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk previously told E! News that the drug is not FDA-approved for chronic weight management.

"While we recognize that some healthcare providers may be prescribing Ozempic for patients whose goal is to lose weight, Novo Nordisk does not promote, suggest, or encourage off-label use of our medicines and is committed to fully complying with all applicable U.S. laws and regulations in the promotion of our products," the Danish pharmaceutical company said in a statement. "We trust that healthcare providers are evaluating a patient's individual needs and determining which medicine is right for that particular patient."

Alex Cooper Podcast / Spotify
Chelsea Handler

Ozempic is no laughing matter for the comedian.

Handler revealed her "anti-aging doctor" prescribed her the medication without realizing what the drug was. "I didn't even know I was on it," she said during the Jan. 25 episode of Call Her Daddy. "She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"

But while she tried the drug, Handler noted that she didn't like how it made her feel.

"I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it," she recalled. "I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, 'I'm not really eating anything. I'm so nauseous, I'm on Ozempic.' And I was like, 'I'm kind of nauseous too.' But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged."

Ultimately, Handler stopped using the drug because it wasn't medically necessary for her, adding that she gave away the remaining doses to friends.

"I've injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realized I didn't want to use it because it was silly," she said. "It's for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I'm like, 'OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'"

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

KoKo clapped back when commenters on Instagram speculated that she was taking Ozempic. 

"Let's not discredit my years of working out," Kardashian wrote on a January post. "I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images
Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got real about claims that she was taking the medication after her followers on social media took notice of her weight loss earlier this year.

Richards wrote back to one user under a Jan. 5 snap on Instagram of herself and her girlfriends after a workout, "I am NOT on ozempic." In another response, Richards added, "Never have been."

That wouldn't be the last time the Bravo star shot down the rumors, reiterating that she is "NOT taking" the medication under a Jan. 16 post on Instagram by Page Six

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

This Shah isn't shy about her Ozempic use. 

Gharachedaghi didn't "see a reason to hide" being on the medication when discussing her health journey, telling Entertainment Tonight in May that she would prefer to "just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did."

Of her 30-pound weight loss due to her experience with Semaglutide—the generic version of the weight-loss drug—the Shahs of Sunset star explained, "Obviously, I didn't look like this two months ago. So..I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say."

Gharachedaghi went on to note that she still has an appetite, saying, "I'm actually a little hungry. Look I'm gonna go smoke a little pot and I'm gonna eat definitely."

Instagram
Remi Bader

The influencer said that using Ozempic to treat her type 2 diabetes negatively affected her overall health

"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Bader recalled on the Jan. 12 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."

After she went off the drug, Bader—who has been open about her battle with binge eating—said it caused a cycle of "bad binging."

"I saw a doctor, and they were like, 'It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" she explained. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, 'I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Dolores Catania

Forget shedding for the wedding because The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member admitted she was taking Ozempic to lose weight prior to filming the season 13 reunion. 

During the April 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Catania confirmed she had been taking the antidiabetic medication because she didn't want to be "looking any bigger than anyone else," at the taping, explaining, "I got on the bandwagon." She then joked that "not one" of her co-stars wasn't also taking Ozempic and said the only side effect she was experiencing was that she was "just not hungry."

Instagram/Gracie McGraw
Gracie McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter first opened up about taking the diabetes drug when she shared her PCOS diagnosis in March of last year. 

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

Gracie offered an update on her health journey in a June 5 post after a commenter called out her alleged use of Type 2 diabetes medication.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she wrote. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

