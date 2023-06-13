H&M's 60% Off Summer Sale Has Hundreds of Trendy Styles Starting at $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're looking to stock up on basics or find the perfect summer vacation dress, H&M is the place to shop. The budget-friendly, trendy shopping destination always has the cutest pieces to sift through at jaw-dropping prices, and they just marked down prices on hundreds of summer styles.
The sale is the perfect time to stock up on basics, like tank tops, t-shirts, cotton shorts and more. Or, if you're in need of a chic new skirt or dress, you can shop those options, too! The 60% off deals are too good to miss, especially since they start at just $4.
Continue ahead to shop our top H&M summer sale picks before everything sells out. Oh, and take advantage of free shipping on all orders before the deal ends in just a few hours.
Crop Tank Top
In need of a few staple tank tops for summer? You can't go wrong with these flattering, lightweight and versatile cropped tank tops for just $4.
H&M+ Oversized T-shirt
Everyone needs an oversized t-shirt in their wardrobe. You can pair this one with biker shorts, jeans, cargo pants and more. Get it while it's on sale for just $9!
Crop Tank Top
Stock up on wardrobe basics during H&M's summer sale, like this crop tank top on sale for just $5. The look comes in tons of prints and shades, likes this chic red striped number.
Ribbed Tank Top
This ribbed tank top will be a go-to in your summer wardrobe, especially for just $5. Elevate the look with a maxi skirt and sandals or keep things casual with a pair of jeans and sneakers.
Dress Pants
These loose-fit, pleated dress pants are super cute and versatile. They have a low waist and minimal pinstripe detail, and are currently on sale for just $12.
Tie-Belt Lyocell Pants
Elevate your wardrobe with these belted pants. The loose-fitted look is perfect to pack for your upcoming summer getaway.
Skirt
Pair this skirt with crop tops, body suits, button-down shirts and more. The flattering and minimal look has cute mock pockets and a concealed zipper.
Ribbed Bandeau Dress
Slip into this casual ribbed bandeau dress on those summer days when you don't know what to wear. Pair with sneakers, sandals or heels, and take on the day (or night)!
Rib-Knit Dress
This rib-knit dress is super easy to style. You can pair it with strappy heels and statement jewelry, or opt for something more casual with a pair of sneakers and a shoulder bag. Really, you can't go wrong.
Ruffle-Trimmed Satin Dress
This flirty and flattering ruffle-trimmed satin dress belongs in everyone's summer wardrobe, especially since it's currently on sale for just $14. Pair the ankle-grazing look with platform heels, flats and more.
