Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Plunging Wetsuit-Inspired Gown at The Flash Premiere

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a splash with her fashion.

The multi-hyphenate floated onto the red carpet, wearing a plunging wetsuit-inspired gown while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash with husband Ben Affleck (who returns as Batman in the new superhero flick).

For the June 12 event, J.Lo sported a two-tone black and tan sleeveless Gucci design that featured a collared V-shaped neckline that was zipped down to showcase her underboob and a dramatic floor-length train that enveloped the red carpet. She styled the jaw-dropping look with minimal accessories, such as a black Kurt Geiger clutch and tiny diamond drop earrings.

As for the Hustlers star's glam? She kept the focus on her gown, rocking her signature nude lip and a slicked-back ponytail.

Of course, Ben also looked as suave as ever with his all-black Dolce & Gabbana suit and matching button-down. The couple, who tied the knot almost a year ago in July 2022, also packed on the PDA for their date night, as they snuck in kisses and couldn't keep their hands off each other.