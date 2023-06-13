Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Plunging Wetsuit-Inspired Gown at The Flash Premiere

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a splash with her fashion.
The multi-hyphenate floated onto the red carpet, wearing a plunging wetsuit-inspired gown while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash with husband Ben Affleck (who returns as Batman in the new superhero flick).
For the June 12 event, J.Lo sported a two-tone black and tan sleeveless Gucci design that featured a collared V-shaped neckline that was zipped down to showcase her underboob and a dramatic floor-length train that enveloped the red carpet. She styled the jaw-dropping look with minimal accessories, such as a black Kurt Geiger clutch and tiny diamond drop earrings.
As for the Hustlers star's glam? She kept the focus on her gown, rocking her signature nude lip and a slicked-back ponytail.
Of course, Ben also looked as suave as ever with his all-black Dolce & Gabbana suit and matching button-down. The couple, who tied the knot almost a year ago in July 2022, also packed on the PDA for their date night, as they snuck in kisses and couldn't keep their hands off each other.
And when it comes to stepping out for events together, the "Let's Get Loud" singer recently revealed she'll turn to Ben for fashion advice.
"He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that," Jennifer said on the May 5 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. "But if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event I'm like, 'What do you think? This one or this one? Do you like this or do you like this?' Stuff like that."
The JLo Beauty founder continued, "He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else.'"
Jokes aside, Jennifer doesn't just seek her husband's style commentary. She previously told E! News' Carolina Bermudez that she'll ask for his honest feedback about her films.
"I show it to Ben because he's so good at it," she explained last month. "I'm like, 'What do you see? What do you think?' Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. So, the first cut, I'm always like, 'You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?' And he's like, 'No, let's watch it.'"
"He always has amazing insight," Jennifer added about the Air director, "and sees things about characters and about the story being a writer himself."
The Flash hits theaters June 16.