Andy Cohen Reveals the Raquel Leviss Moment That Got Cut From Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

After a three-part Vandeerpump Rules reunion that was jam-packed full of shocking SUR-prises, Andy Cohen is revealing the one moment that didn't make it on air.
Responding to fan questions on the June 13 episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host shared whether or not he asked Raquel Leviss about the heartfelt BFF speech Ariana Madix made about her before finding out about the former beauty queen's months-long affair and Ariana's ex Tom Sandoval.
"Yes, I did," Andy confirmed. "I asked her in my one-on-one, and I asked her when we were all there and I asked Ariana about it."
However, he explained that the scene "didn't make the cut," adding, "There was so much there."
During the scene in question, which aired in May, Ariana gushed over her former BFF during a birthday glamping trip for Raquel—which occurred after she and Tom had started their affair . "Raquel's my friend," Ariana said while filming last year before Scandoval broke in March, "and she's someone that's kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her."
Weeks after Scandoval broke, Ariana finally confronted Raquel during the explosive VPR season 10 reunion, which concluded June 7. And the 37-year-old did not shy away from ripping into her co-star over the betrayal. Among her many jabs, Ariana labeled Raquel "diabolical, demented, disgusting, subhuman."
So what did Andy think of the attacks on Raquel?
"She took it all on the chin like a champ," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on his radio show, "and those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it."
In fact, the cast was so brutal in their reaction to Raquel's affair, Andy expressed surprise that she stuck it out. As he put it, "I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again."
Keep reading for every Scandoval bombshell that was revealed on VPR's reunion. And catch up on Vanderpump Rules any time on Peacock.
