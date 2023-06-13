Andy Cohen Reveals the Raquel Leviss Moment That Got Cut From Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Raquel Leviss' Revelation in the Final Moments

In an interview filmed six days after the reunion, Leviss dropped a major bombshell, explaining it was "important" for her to finally tell the truth.

"I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore," Leviss said. "But it's all out there. The worst of it is out there, but I'm still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things."

When asked by a producer why she lied, Leviss said Sandoval felt "it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long."

So when did their affair actually begin? Leviss revealed the second time they hooked up was while the cast was in Mexico for Shay's wedding, after which it became a regular occurence. "It definitely picked up steam more after filming," she said.

Leviss then confirmed that she had met Sandoval's family and had traveled to his hometown of St. Louis.

Finally, Leviss revealed that she and Sandoval slept together when Madix was out of town for her grandmother's funeral.

"This is the one story that we've agreed on getting straight and I know the reason that Tom wanted to lie about it is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town especially for like a funeral of all things," a crying Leviss said. "So I don't know, this has f--king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It's horrible."

As for why she initially agreed to lie about the timeline, Leviss admitted that Sandoval has asked her not to disclose the information. "Especially now with being so isolated," she explained, "I feel like Tom is like my one person that I do have and if I just went and betrayed him then I'd really have nobody.