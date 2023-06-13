How Johnny Depp Is Dividing Up His $1 Million Settlement From Amber Heard

Watch : Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

New details have emerged about what Johnny Depp is doing with the $1 million he received from ex Amber Heard in the settlement of their defamation case.

A source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told E! News Depp has selected five charities that will each receive a $200,000 donation.

Among the organizations is the Make a Film Foundation, which Depp has worked with in the past. The nonprofit fulfills the wishes of children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions by pairing them with actors, writers, directors and producers to work on a project.

The three-time Oscar nominee is also giving a portion of the settlement to The Painted Turtle, an organization founded by Paul Newman that provides a camp experience for kids with chronic and life-threatening illnesses, as well as to Red Feather, which works with Indigenous communities to create housing solutions.