Nordstrom Rack 62% Off Handbag Deals: Kate Spade, Béis, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, and More

You can never have too many handbags, right? Whether you are prioritizing fashion or function, a great bag can really change up your whole ensemble in an instant. If you want to expand your accessories collection without busting your budget, there are so many major deals at Nordstrom Rack right now.
Don't miss these discounts up to 62% off on handbags, backpacks, beach bags, clutches, and satchels from your favorite brands including Kate Spade, Béis, Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, Furla, Kurt Geiger, Vince Camuto, and Anne Klein at Nordstrom Rack. You will love these E! Shopping Editor-approved finds. Plus, you're saving some money. What's not to love about that!?
Nordstrom Rack 62% Off Handbag Deals
Béis Terry Backpack Cooler
Keep your drinks and snacks cool with this backpack from Shay Mitchell's brand Béis that has an insulated compartment. It also comes in beige.
Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote
Style meets function with this sophisticated tote bag from Marc Jacobs.
Vince Camuto Livy Large Leather Crossbody Bag
This burgundy crossbody bag is much more spacious than you think. You can go hands-free and carry your daily essentials with this bag.
Furla Bella Mini Top Handle Satchel
Add a touch of polish and some fun with this adorable pink bag that you can carry by the top handle or the shoulder strap. It's available in three additional colors.
Marc Jacobs The Rewind Crossbody
This circular bag is a versatile style that you'll use all the time. Nordstrom Rack has four colors to choose from.
Kurt Geiger London Brixton Small Raffia Tote Bag
A raffia bag is an absolute must for summer. You can also get this bag magenta, black, and rainbow.
Anne Klein Puff Braid Shoulder Bag
Turn heads whenever you carry this playful, puffy bag. It comes in royal blue, bright pink, and yellow.
Kate Spade Lauryn Camera Bag
Carry this pink bag as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. It also comes in black.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Crossbody Bag
A faux leather, quilted bag is a timeless style that goes with everything, whether you're dressing up or going casual.
Kate Spade Sam the Little Better Nylon Backpack
Go worry-free with a berry-hued nylon backpack from Kate Spade.
Kurt Geiger Brixton Quilted Lock Bag
You will use a black, quilted bag forever and ever. This is an excellent investment for your wardrobe.
Longchamp Medium 'Le Pliage Cuir' Leather Top Handle Tote
Get the classic Longchamp style the brand is famous for, but make it pink leather. Who wouldn't love this bag?
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Mini Backpack
You will never go anywhere without this backpack. It has the perfect amount of storage space and it's black, so it goes with everything you own.
Kate Spade Kerri Crossbody Bag
Get organized with a Kate Spade bag that has multiple slots and a zip coin pocket. it also comes in black.
