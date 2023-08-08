Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion SPEAKS OUT on Tory Lanez Trial

Tory Lanez will spend up to a decade in prison after being convicted in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

The 10-year prison sentence was handed down by a Los Angeles judge on Aug. 8—nearly eight months after a jury found the 31-year-old guilty on three felony counts including discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle—according to NBC News.

The Grammy winner accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet after they left a party in July 2020. He was arrested on July 12 and was released shortly after on $35,000 bail, E! News previously confirmed. The "Say It" rapper, born Daystar Peterson, had pleaded not guilty to all three charges. According to the Associated Press, in December 2022, Lanez's lawyer alleged in court that the shots were fired by a friend of Megan's and he tried to stop the shooting.

