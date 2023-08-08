Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez will spend up to a decade in prison after being convicted in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
The 10-year prison sentence was handed down by a Los Angeles judge on Aug. 8—nearly eight months after a jury found the 31-year-old guilty on three felony counts including discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle—according to NBC News.
The Grammy winner accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet after they left a party in July 2020. He was arrested on July 12 and was released shortly after on $35,000 bail, E! News previously confirmed. The "Say It" rapper, born Daystar Peterson, had pleaded not guilty to all three charges. According to the Associated Press, in December 2022, Lanez's lawyer alleged in court that the shots were fired by a friend of Megan's and he tried to stop the shooting.
During his trial, Lanez did not take the stand in his own defense, but he released an album in September 2020 disputing Megan's version of events.
Megan, whose name is Megan Pete, broke her silence on the incident just days after the shooting, sharing that she was "incredibly grateful to be alive."
"I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she said in a statement posted to social media at the time. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."
She went on to note that she nonetheless expected to make a full recovery.
"This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise," the 28-year-old added. "I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."
Earlier this year, the "Sweetest Pie" artist, who testified during Lanez's trial, reflected on her healing process and outlook on life moving forward.
"I'm in a happier place, but I still have anxiety," she told Elle in April. "Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I've started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment."
