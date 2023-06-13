Rachel Bilson’s Vibrator Confession Will Have You Buzzing

Rachel Bilson is ready to talk about sex, baby.
The 41-year-old is continuing to speak openly about her sexuality—and against the taboo of doing so. Rachel once again got candid about her sex life, past and present, and addressed the stigma around women speaking honestly about such things.
"So many women feel like they can't talk about if they're not having an orgasm or what's helping them have an orgasm," Rachel said, per Entertainment Tonight, while in conversation with sex therapist Emily Morse on the June 12 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "I didn't have a vibrator until I was in my mid-30s. I hadn't even tried a toy [until then], and it was given to me as a gift. And then it was like, 'Oh, this is easy!'"
She talked about ger frustration that sex can be "such a taboo topic" for women to discuss publicly, which she described as "so lame."
The OC alum also took a moment to clarify comments she previously made that "were taken out of context," with headlines indicating Rachel didn't have an orgasm of any kind until her late-30s.
"That's not what I said and that's not true," she said, clarifying that she did not have an orgasm during penetrative sex until she was 38. "It took a very long time. It finally happened and then the floodgates opened. It was easier."
"Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot," Rachel continued. "Now I can with different partners. It's learning your body."
These comments come hot off the heels of the Hart of Dixie star sharing that she lost an acting job over discussing sex on a podcast.
"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she explained on the May 15 episode of the Broad Ideas podcast. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."
During her appearance on the May 3 episode of the Women On Top podcast, Rachel discussed her favorite and least favorite sex positions, quipping that she likes to be "manhandled." As for whether she has any regrets?
"I haven't said anything inappropriate," Rachel noted. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."