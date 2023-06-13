Rachel Bilson’s Vibrator Confession Will Have You Buzzing

Watch : Rachel Bilson Clarifies Her Orgasm Comments

Rachel Bilson is ready to talk about sex, baby.

The 41-year-old is continuing to speak openly about her sexuality—and against the taboo of doing so. Rachel once again got candid about her sex life, past and present, and addressed the stigma around women speaking honestly about such things.

"So many women feel like they can't talk about if they're not having an orgasm or what's helping them have an orgasm," Rachel said, per Entertainment Tonight, while in conversation with sex therapist Emily Morse on the June 12 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "I didn't have a vibrator until I was in my mid-30s. I hadn't even tried a toy [until then], and it was given to me as a gift. And then it was like, 'Oh, this is easy!'"

She talked about ger frustration that sex can be "such a taboo topic" for women to discuss publicly, which she described as "so lame."

The OC alum also took a moment to clarify comments she previously made that "were taken out of context," with headlines indicating Rachel didn't have an orgasm of any kind until her late-30s.

"That's not what I said and that's not true," she said, clarifying that she did not have an orgasm during penetrative sex until she was 38. "It took a very long time. It finally happened and then the floodgates opened. It was easier."