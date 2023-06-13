Treat Williams Dead at 71: Emily VanCamp, Gregory Smith and More Everwood Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : Everwood Star Treat Williams Dead at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

The Everwood cast is honoring the late Treat Williams.

After learning that the actor—who played Dr. Andy Brown on the drama series—passed away, several of his former co-stars paid tribute on social media.

"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," Emily VanCamp wrote on Instagram June 13. "Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

Added Scott Wolf, "I love him and his beautiful family. Broken-hearted."

Sarah Drew also expressed how she was "so utterly heartbroken" over the loss of Treat—sending love to his family—and Gregory Smith shared his memories of him as well.

"This news is devastating," the actor, who played his TV son Ephram, told People, "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much."

He added, "I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."