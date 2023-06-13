Ezra Miller Makes Rare Public Appearance at The Flash Premiere After Controversies

Watch : Ezra Miller Pleads NOT GUILTY to Burglary and Larceny

Ezra Miller's has returned to the spotlight for the first time in nearly two years.

After facing a string of controversies and legal issues that took center stage last year, the actor attended the Los Angeles premiere for their new movie The Flash on June 12.

According to a video posted to social media by Deadline, the 30-year-old publicly thanked those involved with the production for "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition."

"Just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world," they continued. "And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade long trying and very beautiful peregrination."

The Trainwreck actor's latest public appearance comes five months after they pled guilty to charges in connection to a May 2022 trespassing incident in Vermont, according to court documents obtained by CNN.