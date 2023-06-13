Ezra Miller Makes Rare Public Appearance at The Flash Premiere After Controversies

Ezra Miller's has returned to the spotlight for the first time in nearly two years.
After facing a string of controversies and legal issues that took center stage last year, the actor attended the Los Angeles premiere for their new movie The Flash on June 12.
According to a video posted to social media by Deadline, the 30-year-old publicly thanked those involved with the production for "grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition."
"Just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world," they continued. "And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade long trying and very beautiful peregrination."
The Trainwreck actor's latest public appearance comes five months after they pled guilty to charges in connection to a May 2022 trespassing incident in Vermont, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
After entering their pleas, the actor's lawyer told the outlet in a statement that Ezra "would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."
The Stand actor has had few bouts of controversy stretching back to 2020. In April of that year, a video surfaced online that appeared to show Ezra grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland. According to NBC News, they were never arrested or charged with any crime. The actor has not addressed this incident publicly.
Two years later, in March 2022, the Fantastic Beasts star was arrested after being charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. According to police, the actor allegedly became "agitated" when other people started singing karaoke at a bar in Hawaii. They were subsequently arrested on both offenses but was later released after posting $500 bail.
That following month, Ezra was arrested for alleged second-degree assault at a residence in Pāhoa. According to a police report, they were subsequently released "pending further investigation." Charges have not been filed, per CNN. NBC News reached out to Ezra's rep at the time for comment and did not hear back.
In August 2022, the Justice League alum announced they began seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" after experiencing an "intense crisis."
"I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior," their statement shared to E! News at the time read. "I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
