Everwood Star Treat Williams Dead at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Everwood family is weathering another devastating death.

Treat Williams, who played Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on the WB series, died on June 12 following a motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont, according to his family. He was 71.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," they said in a statement to Deadline. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

The family added, "We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their kids Gille and Ellie.