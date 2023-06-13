Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Her Bikini Photo Showing Off Chest Tattoo

When the party's over, Billie Eilish catches some sun rays.
The "Bad Guy" singer turned heads in a new pic shared on Instagram by friend Annabel Zimmer, the daughter of composer Hans Zimmer. In the photo, Billie is seen wearing a Miaou bikini top as she lounges outside, pairing the look with Versace sunglasses and silver jewelry.
Billie's reaction to the buzzy carousel post? A shy of a monkey covering its eyes, which she left in the comments section of the June 11 post.
The image also showed a glimpse at Billie's chest tattoo, a design of her middle name "Eilish" written in ornate lettering. (Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.)
The 21-year-old told Rolling Stone in 2021 that she got the body art the day after the 2020 Grammys, where she swept the competition by winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
She later told Vanity Fair that her tattoo count has gone up to three.
"I have one here that says ‘Eilish.' Yes, I love myself," Billie said in 2021, pointing to her chest. She then added of her thigh and hand tattoo, "I have one here, big boy here, which is a dragon. And then I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up. A little fairy book called, Fairyopolis. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."
And fans might see more ink in the future.
"I love tattoos," Billie continued. "No, I'm not going to be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them."
Tattoos are only part of the package when it comes to Billie's style. Keep scrolling to see more of her best looks throughout the years.