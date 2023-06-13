Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Her Bikini Photo Showing Off Chest Tattoo

Watch : Billie Eilish Slams 'True Idiots' Criticizing Her Femininity & Style

When the party's over, Billie Eilish catches some sun rays.

The "Bad Guy" singer turned heads in a new pic shared on Instagram by friend Annabel Zimmer, the daughter of composer Hans Zimmer. In the photo, Billie is seen wearing a Miaou bikini top as she lounges outside, pairing the look with Versace sunglasses and silver jewelry.

Billie's reaction to the buzzy carousel post? A shy of a monkey covering its eyes, which she left in the comments section of the June 11 post.

The image also showed a glimpse at Billie's chest tattoo, a design of her middle name "Eilish" written in ornate lettering. (Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.)

The 21-year-old told Rolling Stone in 2021 that she got the body art the day after the 2020 Grammys, where she swept the competition by winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.