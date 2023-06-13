Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Her Bikini Photo Showing Off Chest Tattoo

Billie Eilish rocked a Miaou bikini top, which showed off her "Eilish" chest tattoo, in a new photo posted by Annabel Zimmer on Instagram.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 13, 2023 1:15 AMTags
BikinisTattoosCelebritiesBillie Eilish
Watch: Billie Eilish Slams 'True Idiots' Criticizing Her Femininity & Style

When the party's over, Billie Eilish catches some sun rays.

The "Bad Guy" singer turned heads in a new pic shared on Instagram by friend Annabel Zimmer, the daughter of composer Hans Zimmer. In the photo, Billie is seen wearing a Miaou bikini top as she lounges outside, pairing the look with Versace sunglasses and silver jewelry.

Billie's reaction to the buzzy carousel post? A shy of a monkey covering its eyes, which she left in the comments section of the June 11 post.

The image also showed a glimpse at Billie's chest tattoo, a design of her middle name "Eilish" written in ornate lettering. (Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.)

The 21-year-old told Rolling Stone in 2021 that she got the body art the day after the 2020 Grammys, where she swept the competition by winning Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

She later told Vanity Fair that her tattoo count has gone up to three.

"I have one here that says ‘Eilish.' Yes, I love myself," Billie said in 2021, pointing to her chest. She then added of her thigh and hand tattoo, "I have one here, big boy here, which is a dragon. And then I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up. A little fairy book called, Fairyopolis. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Look

3

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Have Steamy Sidewalk Make Out

And fans might see more ink in the future.

"I love tattoos," Billie continued. "No, I'm not going to be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them."

Tattoos are only part of the package when it comes to Billie's style. Keep scrolling to see more of her best looks throughout the years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
A Fresh Spin on a Classic

For the 2020 Academy Awards, Billie wore head-to-toe Chanel with a beautiful quilted jacket and matching trousers. Lightly decorated with sporadic Chanel logos, the singer finished the look with black and white sneakers and matching gloves. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Bad Guy

Combining a few of her signature themes for 2020, Billie sported accents of lime green under an oversized Gucci ensemble for the 62nd Grammy Awards. Unique to the look is her patterned mask and long green fingernails.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
Making a Statement

Anything but ordinary, the "Lovely" singer really stood out at the 2019 American Music Awards wearing Burberry's iconic tartan with a hood of sparkling gems covering her face. Down to a matching pair of plaid shoes, Billie came through looking regal and modern!

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify
Rainbow Drip

All designer everything. Billie sported a rainbow Louis Vuitton outfit to promote the launch of her Billie Eilish Experience presented by Spotify in 2019. The full coverage extended to a matching bucket hat and face covering—duh!

Jo Hale/Redferns
Green Machine

For Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2019, Billie rocked her go-to shirt and short combo in lime green, but this time, it was decorated with different artistic renditions of her name. Paired perfectly with combat boots and shades, Billie brought the house down.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic
Sporty Style

Billie opted for a classic white tee with an oversized jersey and matching shorts for the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park in 2019. Paired with a thick silver chain and details of her signature light green, Billie owned this chic 'fit.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Confident Class

On her way to the Vanity Fair after-party at the 92nd Academy Awards, the singer stopped to strike a pose in an all-black Gucci ensemble with lace details under an oversized black t-shirt and pant set. If the matching shades don't say it all, her pose certainly does.

Todd Williamson/NBC
Great in Gucci

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the 19-year-old opted for a monochromatic, brocade two-piece by Gucci—matching bucket hat and face mask to boot!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Powerpuff Girl Power

Making more of a playful, light-hearted nod to childhood nostalgia, Billie wore the three iconic Powerpuff Girl characters on a vest and matching pants to the 36th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Track Suit Swag

Who ever said a track suit could be boring? Billie attended the Universal Music Group's 2020 Grammy after-party in an incredible Gucci track suit with an iconic pair of sneakers and bold sunglasses to match. If that's not enough, her green nails added a finishing touch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
All Together Now

For the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, Billie wore an ensemble from Stella McCartney's Yellow Submarine-inspired collection. Making a reference to the 1968 Beatles cartoon film, the Blue Meanies are music-hating beings, so they are perfect for concert attire.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
All Green Everything

In September 2019, the singer stepped out in New York City wearing her signature, neon green color from head to toe. Completely matching the roots of her hairstyle, Billie styles herself with intention. 

Presley Ann/WireImage
Sailor Moon Homage

In 2019, Billie attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards sporting an all black ensemble with two depictions of the lead character from Sailor Moon. Pairing the look with several layered cross necklaces and black, chunky sneakers, Billie owned the runway.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
This Girl Is On Fire

While performing at the American Music Awards in 2019, Billie sang a rendition of her hit song "all the good girls go to hell" while sporting a black matching t-shirt and short set covered in red, sparkling flames. The only thing hotter than her translucent sunglasses featured up top is her fire tune. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
On the Rise

Billie transcended time and space in this lime green look at the CBS Radio We Can Survive concert in 2019. Even with an injury, Billie knows how to give a performance!

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Beige Beauty

To attend the Brit Awards in 2020, Billie aptly picked this Burberry look, a nod to the U.K.-based fashion house. To complete the look, the singer wore a translucent plastic hood in the shape of a bonnet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lil B & Space Buns

Billie opened the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert in an oversized Lil B shirt. Sporting mismatched sneakers and her signature space buns, the singer brought the energy and the look!

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Colorful Camo

Before she was "The Bad Guy," she attended the film premiere of Everything Everything in 2017. Sporting a bold yellow t-shirt and some similar camo pants, Billie did anything but blend in.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Look

3

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Have Steamy Sidewalk Make Out

4

See the OMG Moment Teresa Giudice Walks Out of RHONJ Reunion

5

Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Amid Ozempic Side Effects