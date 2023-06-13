Tamra Judge Wore This Viral Lululemon Belt Bag on Real Housewives of Orange County

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Orange you glad Tamra Judge is back on Bravo? The Real Housewives of Orange County just wasn't the same without Tamra. Now that she's back, we will blessed with meme-worthy reality TV moments all season long. And, we can't forget about the fashion. Tamra always nails the style game with looks that are trendy and accessible.
During the Season 17 premiere, Tamra marked her return with the ultimate It Girl accessory, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. This belt bag is an E! Shopping Editor favorite that our readers can't get enough of. It goes with everything, whether you're dressed up or working out. Plus, there are lots of colors to choose from. The Tamra Judge seal of approval emphasizes that this accessory is a total must-have. Or at least "that's my opinion!"
Tamra may have been on pause, but she's here to play with her fashion. Here are some of the standout looks from the premiere, including some activewear styles that Tamra, Heather Dubrow, and Emily Simpson rocked during the episode.
Tamra Judge's Lululemon Belt Bag and Black Shorts
Tamra served up great style for her tennis hangout with Heather and Gina Kirschenheiter. She went for an all-black activewear look with a red belt bag around her waist.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Unfortunately, that red lululemon belt bag from the episode is no longer on sale. Thankfully, there are 10 colors and patterns to choose from. Wear this as a belt bag, loosen the strap to use it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. This bag has versatility and you will use it all the time.
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
The FP Movement The Way Home Shorts are always a top-seller with lots of colors to choose from. They were thoughtfully designed with movement in mind. The durable fabric is resistant to ripping and tearing. It's water-resistant and keeps you dry, even when you're sweaty. There are built-in briefs for added coverage and an all-in-one fit.
They're a top-rated style loved by E! Shopping Editors and The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended them too.
Tamra Judge's Pink Jumpsuit and Gold Sunglasses
Tamra was pretty in pink for the first all-cast event, a yoga session led by new cast member Jennifer Pedranti.
Sojos Small Cateye Sunglasses
Bring affordable glamour to any outfit with these cat-eye sunglasses. The gold are great, but if you need more options, Amazon has six additional colorways. This style has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FP Movement Free Throw One-Piece
It doesn't get any easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit, right? This jumpsuit is super stretchy, easily moving with you when you work out. It's made from a compressive, ribbed fabric that keeps you cool and looking cute whether you're hitting the gym or running errands.
This jumpsuit ships for free from Zappos, Revolve, and from Amazon if you have Prime Shipping.
Tamra Judge's Hooded Leather Jacket
Tamra always knows how to make an entrance. She returned to RHOC on a motorcycle and a hair flip moment, rocking a hooded leather jacket.
BlankNYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood
A leather jacket will always be a solid investment for your wardrobe. This jacket has a removable hood and it's also available in beige and white.
Emily Simpson's Black Checkered Leggings
The Season 17 premiere had lots of great activewear with the tennis, hiking, and yoga group outings. Emily wore a pair of black, checkered leggings during her hike with Shannon Beador and their dogs.
Alo Yoga Jacquard High-Waist Checkered Legging
Make your black leggings jealous and switch things up with this checkered pair. They're high-waisted, velvety soft, and super-flattering. There's even a matching bra.
Heather Dubrow's Orange Crop Top
Heather (possibly) paid homage to the "orange" in Real Housewives of Orange County with this cropped top she wore for Gina's visit at her home.
Alo Yoga Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve
This is basically multiple tops in one since you can adjust its look and fit with the cinched tie. It also comes in black and white.
