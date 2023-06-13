Tamra Judge Wore This Viral Lululemon Belt Bag on Real Housewives of Orange County

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Orange you glad Tamra Judge is back on Bravo? The Real Housewives of Orange County just wasn't the same without Tamra. Now that she's back, we will blessed with meme-worthy reality TV moments all season long. And, we can't forget about the fashion. Tamra always nails the style game with looks that are trendy and accessible.

During the Season 17 premiere, Tamra marked her return with the ultimate It Girl accessory, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. This belt bag is an E! Shopping Editor favorite that our readers can't get enough of. It goes with everything, whether you're dressed up or working out. Plus, there are lots of colors to choose from. The Tamra Judge seal of approval emphasizes that this accessory is a total must-have. Or at least "that's my opinion!"

Tamra may have been on pause, but she's here to play with her fashion. Here are some of the standout looks from the premiere, including some activewear styles that Tamra, Heather Dubrow, and Emily Simpson rocked during the episode.