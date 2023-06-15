Make Waves With These 17 The Little Mermaid Gifts

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? We’ve listed 17 items from clothing to jewelry to dishware that will make you feel like part of Ariel’s world.

By Kayla Almero Jun 15, 2023 12:00 PMTags
You want The Little Mermaid thing-a-ma-bobs? We've got plenty. 

If you've been humming the notes to "Under the Sea" around your house ever since the new live action The Little Mermaid premiered and took the world by storm, then check out this list. We've gathered all the gadgets, gizmos, who's-its, and what's-its a The Little Mermaid fan could want, whether they love the new or original version. 

You may think your collection's complete, but there's always room for more wonders that a cavern can hold. Here's anything from makeup to hats to bowls for the Ariel-enthusiast in your life. 

Disney's The Little Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette

For the makeup lovers, check out Ulta's limited-edition The Little Mermaid eyeshadow palette. It comes with 10 vibrant colors, so you can recreate the looks of any sea creature from Flounder to Ursula.

$18
Ulta

Live Action Ariel Vintage Shirt

This best-selling vintage-inspired graphic tee is the perfect gift for The Little Mermaid fans. It comes in tons of colors and sizes, so there's an option for everyone! Many reviewers write that it's "true to size." 

$37
$26
Etsy

The Little Mermaid Loungefly Mini Backpack – Live Action Film

Loungefly mini backpacks are always a great gift for the mega-fan in your life with their super cute designs and high quality. This backpack is wonderful for anyone currently obsessing over the live action film.

 

$88
Disney

The Little Mermaid Ariel Wedding Crown Ring

This Etsy ring is perfect for when you just want to include a subtle nod to the movie in your outfit as a cute little throwback to Ariel's happy ending from the original film. Plus, this adjustable ring comes in gold or silver!

$31
$21
Etsy

The Little Mermaid Tumbler with Straw – Live Action Film

If your favorite part of the live action film was Ariel and her sisters, check out this tumbler cup! With it, you can admire all the mermaids and their beautiful tails as you sip your favorite drink.

$23
Disney

Sebastian Embroidered Hat

Rep our favorite crabby crustacean with this simple embroidered hat. It is a perfect accessory for a hot and sunny day at the Disney parks.

$27
Etsy

Flounder Woven Shirt for Adults – The Little Mermaid

Flounder is so adorable, so why wouldn't you want him on your shirt? This colorful button-up is perfect for the summer!

$60
Disney

Uno: Disney Princess The Little Mermaid Edition Card Game

Play a game of Uno in style with this special The Little Mermaid edition. Just don't get so distracted by the characters and pretty designs on the cards that you forget to watch your opponents' moves!

$12
Amazon

Disney's The Little Mermaid: Bath Set

Have a The Little Mermaid themed spa day with this bath set. The set includes a cute spa headband and two bath bombs with notes of Italian bergamot, jasmine petals, and cotton blossom.

$16
Ulta

Funko Pop! Disney The Little Mermaid Prince Eric Vinyl Figure

If the live action Prince Eric has your heart right now, then a new Funko Pop purchase is definitely warranted. This figure will make a fantastic addition to your room decor.

$12
Target

Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

If Ursula is your favorite, then you need this limited edition pin! Secure it to your bag or jacket so that everyone you pass by knows that you are certainly not a "poor unfortunate soul."

$18
Disney

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Ceramic Ramen Dinnerware Set

Ariel can make a splash at the dinner table too with this ramen bowl and chopsticks set. Gift this to the picky eater in your life—maybe their favorite Disney princess on their dish is just the thing they need!

 

$30
$27
Amazon

Ariel Embroidered Crewneck

This sweater is perfect for The Little Mermaid fans who want something more cozy and warm. It's available in six different colors and as a quarter zip. One reviewer says, "The sweatshirt is super comfy and the quality is great. The stitching is perfect. I love it and 10/10 recommend." 

 

$40
Etsy

Ariel Earring Set

With this Disney earring set, you can sport some of the classic designs from the original animated movies like Ariel's iconic silhouette. You can even mix and match to spice up your look!

$23
Disney

The Little Mermaid ''My Voice Is a Treasure'' Mug – Live Action Film

Liven up your morning coffee routine with this inspirational mug. Ariel's voice is a treasure, and so is yours!

$20
Disney

Pura Vida Rose Gold-Plated Disney Ariel Charm Bracelet

An arm of Pura Vida bracelets is a must in any coastal aesthetic, and this Ariel charm bracelet is the perfect fit in your collection.

$21
Amazon

The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film

This throw blanket will make an awesome addition to your sofa setup or bedspread, bringing some of the fun, colorful vibes from under the sea and into your home.

$75
Disney

