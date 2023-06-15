Make Waves With These 17 The Little Mermaid Gifts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You want The Little Mermaid thing-a-ma-bobs? We've got plenty.
If you've been humming the notes to "Under the Sea" around your house ever since the new live action The Little Mermaid premiered and took the world by storm, then check out this list. We've gathered all the gadgets, gizmos, who's-its, and what's-its a The Little Mermaid fan could want, whether they love the new or original version.
You may think your collection's complete, but there's always room for more wonders that a cavern can hold. Here's anything from makeup to hats to bowls for the Ariel-enthusiast in your life.
Disney's The Little Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette
For the makeup lovers, check out Ulta's limited-edition The Little Mermaid eyeshadow palette. It comes with 10 vibrant colors, so you can recreate the looks of any sea creature from Flounder to Ursula.
Live Action Ariel Vintage Shirt
This best-selling vintage-inspired graphic tee is the perfect gift for The Little Mermaid fans. It comes in tons of colors and sizes, so there's an option for everyone! Many reviewers write that it's "true to size."
The Little Mermaid Loungefly Mini Backpack – Live Action Film
Loungefly mini backpacks are always a great gift for the mega-fan in your life with their super cute designs and high quality. This backpack is wonderful for anyone currently obsessing over the live action film.
The Little Mermaid Ariel Wedding Crown Ring
This Etsy ring is perfect for when you just want to include a subtle nod to the movie in your outfit as a cute little throwback to Ariel's happy ending from the original film. Plus, this adjustable ring comes in gold or silver!
The Little Mermaid Tumbler with Straw – Live Action Film
If your favorite part of the live action film was Ariel and her sisters, check out this tumbler cup! With it, you can admire all the mermaids and their beautiful tails as you sip your favorite drink.
Sebastian Embroidered Hat
Rep our favorite crabby crustacean with this simple embroidered hat. It is a perfect accessory for a hot and sunny day at the Disney parks.
Flounder Woven Shirt for Adults – The Little Mermaid
Flounder is so adorable, so why wouldn't you want him on your shirt? This colorful button-up is perfect for the summer!
Uno: Disney Princess The Little Mermaid Edition Card Game
Play a game of Uno in style with this special The Little Mermaid edition. Just don't get so distracted by the characters and pretty designs on the cards that you forget to watch your opponents' moves!
Disney's The Little Mermaid: Bath Set
Have a The Little Mermaid themed spa day with this bath set. The set includes a cute spa headband and two bath bombs with notes of Italian bergamot, jasmine petals, and cotton blossom.
Funko Pop! Disney The Little Mermaid Prince Eric Vinyl Figure
If the live action Prince Eric has your heart right now, then a new Funko Pop purchase is definitely warranted. This figure will make a fantastic addition to your room decor.
Ursula Pin – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
If Ursula is your favorite, then you need this limited edition pin! Secure it to your bag or jacket so that everyone you pass by knows that you are certainly not a "poor unfortunate soul."
Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Ceramic Ramen Dinnerware Set
Ariel can make a splash at the dinner table too with this ramen bowl and chopsticks set. Gift this to the picky eater in your life—maybe their favorite Disney princess on their dish is just the thing they need!
Ariel Embroidered Crewneck
This sweater is perfect for The Little Mermaid fans who want something more cozy and warm. It's available in six different colors and as a quarter zip. One reviewer says, "The sweatshirt is super comfy and the quality is great. The stitching is perfect. I love it and 10/10 recommend."
Ariel Earring Set
With this Disney earring set, you can sport some of the classic designs from the original animated movies like Ariel's iconic silhouette. You can even mix and match to spice up your look!
The Little Mermaid ''My Voice Is a Treasure'' Mug – Live Action Film
Liven up your morning coffee routine with this inspirational mug. Ariel's voice is a treasure, and so is yours!
Pura Vida Rose Gold-Plated Disney Ariel Charm Bracelet
An arm of Pura Vida bracelets is a must in any coastal aesthetic, and this Ariel charm bracelet is the perfect fit in your collection.
The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film
This throw blanket will make an awesome addition to your sofa setup or bedspread, bringing some of the fun, colorful vibes from under the sea and into your home.
