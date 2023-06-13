Kate Spade's Limited-Time Clearance Sale Has Chic Summer Bags, Wallets, Jewelry & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to add a new handbag, earrings or a wallet to your wardrobe without totally breaking the bank, look no further than Kate Spade's sale section right now. There are so many beautiful sale styles available for up to hundreds of dollars off.
From summery canvas tote bags with matching pouches and floral-printed silk headbands, there's a look for sense of style over at Kate Spade. Whether you're looking to add staples to your closet or statement pieces for your warm weather wardrobe, Kate Spade is the place to shop before everything sells out.
Continue ahead to shop our top Kate Spade finds at unbelievable prices. The deals are way too good to miss.
Market Cabana Canvas Medium Tote
This tote bag is perfect for all your summer beach days ahead. The striped canvas look has the perfect summertime vibe. It's also on sale for just $137 right now.
Cabana Canvas Pouch
If you're going to get the gorgeous striped tote, you might as well treat yourself to the matching canvas pouch. It's the perfect size for your sunnies, lip balm, SPF, money and more.
Flower Bed Silk Headband
Are you in your preppy girl era? If so, you need this silky floral headband that is currently on sale for $51. It's an easy-to-style accessory that'll take your outfit from good to great.
Knott Small Crossbody
Looking for a practical everyday bag? This small crossbody is currently on sale for $139, and it's the perfect size for all your essentials. It comes in three gorgeous colors to pick from.
All Day Floral Medley Large Tote
Elevate your tote bag collection with this floral printed large tote that's currently on sale for over $100 off. The bright shades are perfect for the summer.
Knott Striped Straw Medium Satchel
This striped satchel can be dressed up or down. It's a stunning, spacious style that you can pair with a sundress or a pair of jeans and a tee.
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Medium Belt Bag
Sport this belt bag everywhere. It's a stylish look to elevate your casual outfit, and it's also perfect to pack for your upcoming summer getaway.
Morgan Small Slim Bifold Wallet
This bifold wallet is practical, versatile and timeless. The durable wallet is spacious enough for all your essentials, and it'll slip into your crossbody or tote bag effortlessly.
Bohemia Leather Small Hoops
These hoops will become a staple in your jewelry collection. The contrasting gold and green leather makes for an eye-catching accessory that you'll get tons of compliments on.
Knott Flap Crossbody
This top-rated crossbody bag is an effortlessly chic look that will go with absolutely everything. It's spacious enough for all your essentials, and it can be dressed up or down easily.
Looking for more cute handbags to shop? Check out this $20 shoulder bag from Uniqlo that is super spacious and versatile.