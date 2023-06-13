Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Watch : See Pat Sajak Put Wrestling Move On "Wheel of Fortune" Winner

Pat Sajak is gearing up for his final spin on the Wheel of Fortune.

The 76-year-old announced on June 12 that he will be stepping down from his role as the game show's host at the end of its upcoming season.

"Well, the time has come," he said in a statement to E! News. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

Sajak continued, "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Television's executive vice president of game shows Suzanne Prete said in a separate statement, "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."