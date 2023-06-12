Margot Robbie Reveals What Really Went Down at Barbie Cast Sleepover

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

These Barbies know how to party.

Margot Robbie recently dished on the Barbie cast's slumber party, where they discovered that life in plastic is truly fantastic—and also fiercely competitive.

"It was as fun as it sounds," the actress shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show during a June 12 episode, "We all went to Claridge's, which is a really gorgeous hotel in London."

Adding that she couldn't take credit for the sleepover, which was all director Greta Gerwig's idea, Margot revealed what she learned about co-star America Ferrera that night.

"We all shared beds and wore our pajamas, and ordered room service," the 32-year-old recalled, "and played games, and found out that America is exceptionally competitive."

America isn't backing down from the description either, telling host Kelly Clarkson that she is indeed "extremely competitive." And that's not the only reason she stuck out during the Barbie sleepover.