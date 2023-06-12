Margot Robbie Reveals What Really Went Down at Barbie Cast Sleepover

Margot Robbie said the Barbie cast sleepover was "as fun as it sounds" and took place at a hotel in London, where co-star America Ferrera showed off her competitive side.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 12, 2023 11:20 PMTags
BarbieCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

These Barbies know how to party.

Margot Robbie recently dished on the Barbie cast's slumber party, where they discovered that life in plastic is truly fantastic—and also fiercely competitive.

"It was as fun as it sounds," the actress shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show during a June 12 episode, "We all went to Claridge's, which is a really gorgeous hotel in London."

Adding that she couldn't take credit for the sleepover, which was all director Greta Gerwig's idea, Margot revealed what she learned about co-star America Ferrera that night.

"We all shared beds and wore our pajamas, and ordered room service," the 32-year-old recalled, "and played games, and found out that America is exceptionally competitive."

America isn't backing down from the description either, telling host Kelly Clarkson that she is indeed "extremely competitive." And that's not the only reason she stuck out during the Barbie sleepover.

photos
Barbie Movie Photos

"Nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover," the Ugly Betty alum said. "So everybody was in like really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in like the most grandma floral twin set you can imagine."

Margot's review on America's look? 5/5 stars. "She somehow simultaneously looked like an old lady, but a 5-year-old at the same time," the I, Tonya star joked. "It was the cutest."

"She was like in these cutest little things you'd put a toddler in to go to bed," Margot added, "and then she was like rousing at us for not knowing the rules."

Roger Kisby/WWD via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Look

3

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Have Steamy Sidewalk Make Out

Barbie actress Emma Mackey previously shared another detail about the cast gathering, telling Empire last July that one of the activities involved table tennis.

"I don't play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry," Emma admitted. "But Scott [Evans] and I were top of the game."

Before Barbie premieres July 21, get a peek at the movie below.

(E! News and The Kelly Clarkson Show are part of the NBCU family.)

Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling & Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros. Pictures
Issa Rae
Warner Bros. Pictures
Simu Liu
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie, Hari Nef & Emma Mackey
Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Simu Liu
Warner Bros
Michael Cera
Warner Bros
Issa Rae
Warner Bros
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros
Hari Nef
Warner Bros
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros
Sharon Rooney
Warner Bros
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros
Scott Evans
Warner Bros
Jamie Demetriou
APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

photos
View More Photos From Barbie Movie Photos
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Look

3

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Have Steamy Sidewalk Make Out

4

See the OMG Moment Teresa Giudice Walks Out of RHONJ Reunion

5

Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Amid Ozempic Side Effects