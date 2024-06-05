These Father's Day Subscription & Gift Boxes Are the Perfect Picks for Dad: Omaha Steaks, Amazon & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've left Father's Day gift shopping to the last minute, now is the perfect time to get serious. If you're feeling stressed out about finding the best gift for dad, don't worry. You can always gift him a subscription that will keep on giving all year long!
Whatever his obsession, there's sure to be a subscription to match it, and we probably have it included in the roundup below. There's subscriptions for foodie fathers & tech-oriented dads to grill masters, fashion enthusiasts & beyond. From subscription boxes from Omaha Steaks to Scentbird, Amazon, and more, we're shared some of our faves below. Subscribe to one today, and help dad feel celebrated long after Father's Day is over.
Shop the Best Father's Day Subscription Boxes
Harry & David Father's Day Gifts
Harry & David offers an extensive selection of gourmet delights, ensuring there's something for every dad's taste. Whether he's a fan of juicy fruits, rich chocolates, savory snacks, or indulgent treats, their diverse range of offerings guarantees a Father's Day gift box that's perfectly tailored to his preferences, making it an ideal choice to celebrate and spoil Dad.
Omaha Steaks Subscription
Omaha Steaks is like the MVP of meat, serving up top-notch cuts and gourmet goodies. Their gift boxes are like a treasure chest of deliciousness, perfect for Father's Day if your dad's all about firing up the grill and savoring some seriously tasty eats.
You can build your own custom assortment or choose from a wide breadth of prepared gift boxes & subscription plans — and did we mention the current 50% off sitewide sale?
Wolferman's Bakery Father's Day Gift Baskets
Wolferman's Bakery is all about scrumptious baked goods, especially their famous English muffins. Their gift boxes are like treasure chests packed with a variety of their delightful treats, making them the ultimate Father's Day gift for showing Dad some love with a delicious twist! And if you really want to wow him, the Deluxe Ham Brunch Banquet is a pick that's sure to please, offering a hearty and indulgent spread for a memorable celebration.
Boarderie Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie Boards
Boarderie is a specialty retailer known for curating high-quality gift boxes featuring gourmet snacks, artisanal treats, and unique accessories tailored to specific interests. Their Father's Day gift boxes blend a thoughtful selection of items like fine cheeses, craft beers, and stylish gadgets, making them the ideal present for dads seeking a blend of indulgence and practicality.
GlobeIn Subscription
For the dad who loves to travel or the dad who wishes you gifted him an all-expenses-paid trip for Father's Day, give him a GlobeIn subscription! Every month he'll receive a box filled with three to five hand-selected, unique items ethically sourced from artisan creators around the world. You can also get 50% off your first box when you order right now!
Daily Harvest Subscription
If your dad is always in a rush or could use a nudge to eat cleaner, you can't go wrong with gifting him a Daily Harvest subscription! From delicious smoothies and flatbreads to protein-packed Harvest Bowls and palate-satisfying ice creams & smoothies, there are so many meal and snack options for dad to enjoy on a weekly basis that will also save him precious time.
Right now, you can use promo code FRUITVEG to score $25 off nine items, $35 off 14 items, or $60 off 24 items.
Amazon Prime Wardrobe
Help dad stay up to date with the latest styles! With an Amazon Prime membership, he can access Prime Wardrobe, which allows him to pick out up to eight on-trend styles each month, try them on and only pay for what he likes.
1-800 Baskets Father's Day Gift Baskets
1-800 Baskets offers a diverse selection of high-quality treats and items that cater to different interests and preferences, ensuring a thoughtful and personalized gift for dads everywhere. We particularly love the Tee Time for Dad Golf Cooler Bag with Snacks, perfect for the golf enthusiast dad to enjoy on the green or anywhere else.
Trade Coffee Subscription
Of course, if rocket fuel is Dad's speed, Trade Coffee is ready to help power him up. They ask for subscribers to fill out a very specific and detailed flavor profile, which then helps them to curate a selection of coffee from the nation's top roasters, delivered at whatever frequency Dad would prefer. You can even select whether his coffee should come ground or whole bean, and save favorites for re-ordering later on.
Scentbird Subscription
Whether he's a fragrance connoisseur or not, dad will love and appreciate a Scentbird subscription! Every month he can choose from dozens of designer scents and receive an 8 mL bottle of his desired fragrance, which holds roughly 140 sprays each.
Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics Gift Boxes
Vital Choice is like a seafood treasure trove, bringing you the finest sustainably sourced goodies from the sea. Their Father's Day seafood & meat gift boxes are a perfect present because they're not just tasty, they're a wholesome and heartfelt way to show Dad you care about his health and his taste buds!
Short Par 4 Membership
Is your Dad a golfer? Then this is definitely the subscription for him. Short Par 4 offers monthly golf-inspired subscriptions memberships that will give Dad premium additions to his golf wardrobe chosen by his very own personal stylist. Choose from a variety of membership options, ranging from the Fairway Membership to the Executive Membership.
Breo Box Subscription
Techie dads will love Breo Box, a curated box featuring tech-savvy products geared to the seasons and delivered every quarter. Each box features nifty tech gadgets that span home goods, fitness and lifestyle categories, all designed to make Dad's life better. Past box offerings have included LED projectors, Phone Soap sanitizers, smart notebooks and more.
Watch Gang Watch Club Subscription
You can also help Dad level up his style with a subscription to Watch Gang. They'll send him brand new watches from top labels like CX Swiss, Melbourne, Tag Heuer, Fortuna and more. Just pick his style (with options like elegant, adventurous and expressive), then select a plan that suits him, ranging from Swiss quartz to luxury automatics. He can save up to five times the retail price on every watch he chooses, and has the opportunity to win a Seiko, Tag Heuer or Rolex every week.
When is Father's Day 2024?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2024 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Orders from goop can take up to 2 business days to be processed and shipped. There are options for standard shipping, Express, and UPS Next Day Air. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's, and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
Looking for more Father's Day gifting inspiration? Check out these 47 perfect picks for the dads who swear they "don't want anything."
—Originally published Jun 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. PT