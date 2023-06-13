These Father's Day Subscription Boxes From Omaha Steaks, Amazon & More Are the Perfect Gift Ideas for Dad

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've left Father's Day gift shopping to the last minute, now is the perfect time to get serious. If you're feeling stressed out about finding the best gift for dad, don't worry. You can always gift him a subscription that will keep on giving all year long!
Whatever his obsession, there's sure to be a subscription to match it, and we probably have it included in the roundup below. There's subscriptions for foodie fathers, tech-oriented dads, coffee-fueled dads and even dads who need to give themselves a little more self-care. From subscription boxes from Omaha Steaks to Amazon and more, we're shared some of our faves below. Subscribe to one today, and help dad feel celebrated long after Father's Day is over.
Shop the best Father's Day subscription boxes:
GlobeIn Subscription Box
For the dad who loves to travel or the dad who wishes you gifted him an all-expenses-paid trip for Father's Day, give him a GlobeIn subscription! Every month he'll receive a box filled with three to five hand-selected, unique items ethically sourced from artisan creators around the world. You can also get 50% off your first box when you order right now!
Omaha Steaks
If dad is a grill master, he'll love to receive an Omaha Steaks Father's Day gift. You can choose from boxes with steaks, chicken, seafood and more. Plus, you can shop 50% off sitewide for a limited time!
Daily Harvest
If your dad is always in a rush or could use a nudge to eat cleaner, you can't go wrong with gifting him a Daily Harvest subscription! From delicious smoothies and flatbreads to protein-packed Harvest bowls and palate-satisfying ice creams, there are so many meal and snack options for dad to enjoy on a weekly basis that will also save him precious time.
Amazon Prime Wardrobe
Help dad stay up to date with the latest styles! With an Amazon Prime membership, he can access Prime Wardrobe, which allows him to pick out up to eight on-trend styles each month, try them on and only pay for what he likes.
Beer of the Month Subscription
What beer-loving dad wouldn't love to get 12 carefully selected brews sent to him every month? That's the plan with Craft Beer Club's Beer of the Month club, which also gets Dad a Monthly Beer Club Newsletter that tells him more about his monthly selections, and other accoutrements to help him enjoy his drink.
Trade Coffee Subscriptions
Of course, if rocket fuel is Dad's speed, Trade Coffee is ready to help power him up. They ask for subscribers to fill out a very specific and detailed flavor profile, which then helps them to curate a selection of coffee from the nation's top roasters, delivered at whatever frequency Dad would prefer. You can even select whether his coffee should come ground or whole bean, and save favorites for re-ordering later on.
Sips By Tea Box
But if Dad prefers a lower octane to start off his morning, or even round out his night, a Sips By tea subscription might be his perfect match. Again, you'll need to fill out a profile to help Dad get the brews best made for him. But once you do, he can get four different types of teas to make over 15 cups of tea, and it'll only set you back $16 per month.
Scentbird
Whether he's a fragrance connoisseur or not, dad will love and appreciate a Scentbird subscription! Every month he can choose from dozens of designer scents and receive an 8 mL bottle of his desired fragrance, which holds roughly 140 sprays each.
Carnivore Club
Maybe Dad wants to add a charcuterie board to his wine night. Or maybe Dad just like to give his chompers a good workout. Either way, you can indulge him with a subscription from Carnivore Club, offering premium cured meats delivered to his door every month.
Pickles Every Month Subscription
Mouth offers a bunch of food-based subscriptions that Dad might love, including cookies and jerky, but we're partial to this pickle subscription, because it's a pickle subscription. How cool is that? Each delivery comes with a unique selection that could include spears, garlicky dill kirbys, classic bread and butter slices, and even non-traditional pickling, like tomatoes. Sign up for three months at $57 per month, six at $54 per month and more.
Golf-Inspired Memberships
Is your Dad a golfer? Then this is definitely the subscription for him. Short Par 4 offers monthly golf-inspired subscriptions memberships that will give Dad premium additions to his golf wardrobe chosen by his very own personal stylist. Choose from one of four membership options, ranging from the Fairway Membership to the PGA of America Membership.
Breo Box Seasonal or Annual Subscription
Techie Dads will love Breo Box, a curated box featuring tech-savvy products geared to the seasons and delivered every quarter. Each box features nifty tech gadgets that span home goods, fitness and lifestyle categories, all designed to make Dad's life better. Past box offerings have included LED projectors, Phone Soap sanitizers, a Tesla X ARC USB candle lighter and more.
Monthly Grooming Subscription Box for Men
Help Dad keep his grooming routine on point with the Birchbox Monthly Grooming Subscription Box for Men, featuring a supply of five grooming samples ranging from anti-aging moisturizers to beardcare supplies to hair styling essentials. Just subscribe and fill out Dad's grooming profile to help determine his preferences, and then poof: they'll be delivered to his door every month, with the option to earn credits and buy full-size versions of his faves that earn him points toward future purchases.
Watch Club Subscription
You can also help Dad uplevel his style with a subscription to Watch Gang. They'll send him brand new watches from top labels like CX Swiss, Melbourne, Tag Heuer, Fortuna and more. Just pick his style (with options like elegant, adventurous and expressive), then select a plan that suits him, ranging from Swiss quartz to luxury automatics. He can save up to five times the retail price on every watch he chooses, and has the opportunity to win a Seiko, Tag Heuer or Rolex every week.
The Gentleman's Box
And last but not least, there's The Gentleman's Box, which offers Dad a little bit of everything. The concept behind it is to offer Dad a collection of goods that will help him become a more well-rounded gent, with items spanning fashion, tech and lifestyle. Plus, you can get 50% off your first box with code HALFOFF.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
—Originally published Jun 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. PT