Proof Jennifer Coolidge Is Ready to Check Into a White Lotus Prequel

Jennifer Coolidge's stay at The White Lotus might not be over.

The hit show's creator Mike White recently revealed that a prequel revolving around Coolidge's character, the (spoiler alert) late Tanya McQuoid, is definitely not out of the question.

"I absolutely think that's possible, we were just talking about that," White said at a press conference alongside Coolidge in Sydney, Australia, per Deadline. "It's a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer's like, ‘Sure, let's do it!'"

And, after setting the first season in Hawaii, the second in Italy's Sicily, and the upcoming third in Thailand, Australia is the likely locale for the show's fourth season.

"My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically," he continued. "We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going."

And when it comes to filming Down Under for the possible prequel, Coolidge is game. In response to the idea, she said, "Australia gets my vote."