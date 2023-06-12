Anthony Anderson & Cedric the Entertainer Share the Father's Day Gift Ideas Dad Really Wants

E!: How are you celebrating Father's Day this year?

C: I'm going to be on a golf trip in Scotland with some other great fathers. My friends from college decided to go. We've been planning this trip for a while, but we are taking our wives, but we'll be together on Father's Day playing golf over there in the "mecca" of golf.

A: I'll be with my best friend Jerry, who just had knee surgery. So, I'll be over there with him and my god-children rehabbing him on Father's Day since he can't get out and get around.

E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your kids.

C: My daughter just recently got a boyfriend, so she brought him around at one of my concerts, and she was kind of trying to play it really lowkey, and I was like, "Hey, everybody, look at Lucky's boyfriend." She wasn't ready for the official announcement. He had to go through the grill with everybody, including Uncle Ant. Everybody was there.

A: I think anytime I ever did something in public with my children, [they] were embarrassed. I think I probably showed up to school wearing a costume that I shouldn't have had on just to pick up my son from school one day just so I could have fun. It may have embarrassed him, but I thought I looked good as a superhero.

E!: Which fictional dad represents you the best and why?

A: Uncle Phil, Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Just what he represents— affluent, well-spoken, loving father, dedicated, pillar of the community... Kind of what we try to base Andre Johnson from black-ish off of...

C: Yeah, definitely. The way James Avery played Uncle Phil is one of those characters that we all kind of represented and we at least identify with as somebody that you go, "he's solid, he's honest, he's caring, he's listening." And at the same time, he's a very sincere person that you got to take serious. And so I just love that about a great TV dad.

E!: What's your No. 1 piece of advice for new dads?

C: My number one piece of advice for new dads is to be engaged. We often think that, especially when the babies are new, that it's more that mother's that have to do with it. But, get in there, man. Pick that baby up, talk to them, have a relationship with them. You'll be surprised of how long that will go, how that connection, how that bond you build with the baby is something that will transfer later on in life. And these are the things that I think a lot of times fathers feel like that's not our part. We show up a little later on if that's when we get to do our dad thing. But get in there early, man.

E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?

A & C: The hottest gift that you can get right now for under $50 is the AC Barbeque three-pack spice set. Get that, go grab it.

E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?

A: Socks and draws. That's all I request for my birthday, Father's Day, Christmas and any holiday. Just get me socks, draws and t-shirts, and you can never go wrong.

C: My kids love to give me these certain pajamas. I forgot what the brand is, but it's a very soft cottony microfiber that I love. They come in the long pants, and they come in the shorts... Give me pajamas, man. I love to get into bed with my pajamas on and be gone. So that's my move. I hardly ever get to sleep. So, I love that.

E!: If you only had two days to find a gift, what are you getting from Walmart?

A & C: We would get the husky and handsome AC Barbeque spatula set and tong set. That's what we would get.

E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?

A: An item that my son would borrow from me... I would have to say my PlayStation 5.

C: Oh, my daughter is my sweatshirts and my hoodies. Forget about it. If I ever have one missing, I know exactly where to go.