Jill Duggar Alleges She and Her Siblings Didn't Get Paid for TLC Shows

Jill Duggar hasn't cashed in on her reality TV fame.
After all, the 32-year-old recently shared that she never saw a cent from her time on two TLC reality shows: 19 Kids and Counting, and her spinoff Counting On.
"I never received any payout—no check, no cash, no nothing," Jill revealed in the Prime Video docuseries, Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, per Today June 12. "For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid."
As for who withheld the money, her husband Derick Dillard, 34, had a theory of his own.
"They said they paid the family," he explained in the docuseries, referring to the network behind the reality shows. 'Paid the family' means we don't get anything at that point. They said, 'Well, we paid your dad, so take it up with him.'"
E! News has reached out to TLC for comment on the claim and haven't heard back.
Jill starred on 19 Kids and Counting—which followed the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as well as their 19 kids—from its premiere in 2008—until the show's cancellation in 2015. Jill, as well as sisters Jessa and Jinger among other members of the Dugger family, starred on the spinoff series Counting On, which aired for five years until 2020.
And although, Jim and Michelle have yet to address their daughter and son-in-law's allegations on their lack of compensation, they did have something to say when it came to the Prime docuseries.
"The recent 'documentary' that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love," the couple wrote in a statement shared to their official website June 1. "Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format. This 'documentary' paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that's the direction of entertainment these days."
Touching on their desire to mend the fallout between them and Jill and Derick, the statement continued, We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting."
They added, "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."
But this isn't stopping Jill and Derick—who tied the knot in 2014—from continuing to speak their truth. In fact, in their upcoming memoir Counting the Cost, the couple is set to dive deep into her family's "red flags" which "became too obvious to ignore," according to the book's description.
And a big part of why the reality star—who shares sons Israel, 8, Samuel, 6 and Freddy, 11 months with Derick—decided to stop sweeping issues under the rug was becoming a mom.
As the book description put it simply, she and Derick are "done with the secrets."
"Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey," the description continued. "Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty."
But before the book drops, keep scrolling to read all the bombshells revealed thus far, from the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries.