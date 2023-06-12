Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Gene Amid Struggle With Ozempic Side Effects

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Celebrities for "Lying" About Using Ozempic

Amy Schumer is getting candid about the side effects of Ozempic.

While the comedian "immediately invested" in the type 2 diabetes medication—which is now being popularly used as a weight-loss drugs in Hollywood—about a year ago, she said it left her unable to spend time with her and husband Chris Fischer's 4-year-old son, Gene.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Amy explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 8, "I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]."

Ultimately, the Trainwreck star decided using Ozempic was not "livable" for her. Nonetheless, she's still urging other celebrities to come clean about taking Ozempic.

"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions,'" she continued. "Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."