Proof Ariana Madix & New Man Daniel Wai Are Going Strong After Explosive Vanderpump Rules Reunion

After confronting ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss about their affair on Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion, Ariana Madix enjoyed early birthday celebrations with boyfriend Daniel Wai in NYC.

By Brett Malec Jun 12, 2023 9:35 PMTags
CheatingBravoCouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SandovalAriana Madix
Watch: Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Ariana Madix isn't pumping the brake on her post-Scandoval love life.

Just days after her explosive confrontation with ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair aired during the third and final part of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion on June 7, the Bravo star jetted off to NYC for some early birthday celebrations with her new man Daniel Wai. In fact, the fitness coach even pulled off an epic surprise for her, as he revealed in a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram post.

"She thought she was coming here for a dinner," he wrote June 11, "but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane." The trainer then revealed a bunch of Ariana's friends gathered so that they could all attend The Governors Ball Music Festival together.

In the accompanying photo, Ariana and Daniel share a hug while flashing giant smiles in the crowd.

Ariana, who turns 38 on June 24, also reposted multiple images and photos of her, Daniel and their friends dancing to performances by Lil Nas X, Odesza, Sofia Tukker and Kendrick Lamar.

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

The early birthday partying continued as the group later headed to Gold Bar for bottle service and more dancing, sharing highlights from the night out to their Instagram Stories.

Since going public with their romance at Coachella in April, Ariana has made multiple trips to visit her New York City-based boyfriend with the two most recently attending a May 2 Yankees game in the Big Apple.

In the months after her breakup from Tom, Ariana got candid about moving on from the drama with Daniel.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Amid Ozempic Side Effects

3

See the OMG Moment Teresa Giudice Walks Out of RHONJ Reunion

"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana shared during a May 18 Today interview. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything."

And the post-Scandoval romance was the perfect thing to take Ariana's mind off the TomTom co-owner—who she was with for nearly 10 years before their split—cheating with her former best friend.

"I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself," she continued. "And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Bombshells

Keep reading to see Ariana and Daniel's latest date night, plus all of their cutest photos together.

Catch up on Vanderpump Rules any time on Peacock. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Amy Schumer Says She Couldn't Play With Son Amid Ozempic Side Effects

3

See the OMG Moment Teresa Giudice Walks Out of RHONJ Reunion

4

Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Look

5

Shereé Whitfield Shares Update on Pal Kim Zolciak Amid Her Divorce