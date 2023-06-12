Proof Ariana Madix & New Man Daniel Wai Are Going Strong After Explosive Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Ariana Madix isn't pumping the brake on her post-Scandoval love life.

Just days after her explosive confrontation with ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair aired during the third and final part of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion on June 7, the Bravo star jetted off to NYC for some early birthday celebrations with her new man Daniel Wai. In fact, the fitness coach even pulled off an epic surprise for her, as he revealed in a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram post.

"She thought she was coming here for a dinner," he wrote June 11, "but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane." The trainer then revealed a bunch of Ariana's friends gathered so that they could all attend The Governors Ball Music Festival together.

In the accompanying photo, Ariana and Daniel share a hug while flashing giant smiles in the crowd.

Ariana, who turns 38 on June 24, also reposted multiple images and photos of her, Daniel and their friends dancing to performances by Lil Nas X, Odesza, Sofia Tukker and Kendrick Lamar.