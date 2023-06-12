Proof Ariana Madix & New Man Daniel Wai Are Going Strong After Explosive Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Ariana Madix isn't pumping the brake on her post-Scandoval love life.
Just days after her explosive confrontation with ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss over their months-long affair aired during the third and final part of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion on June 7, the Bravo star jetted off to NYC for some early birthday celebrations with her new man Daniel Wai. In fact, the fitness coach even pulled off an epic surprise for her, as he revealed in a sweet, PDA-filled Instagram post.
"She thought she was coming here for a dinner," he wrote June 11, "but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane." The trainer then revealed a bunch of Ariana's friends gathered so that they could all attend The Governors Ball Music Festival together.
In the accompanying photo, Ariana and Daniel share a hug while flashing giant smiles in the crowd.
Ariana, who turns 38 on June 24, also reposted multiple images and photos of her, Daniel and their friends dancing to performances by Lil Nas X, Odesza, Sofia Tukker and Kendrick Lamar.
The early birthday partying continued as the group later headed to Gold Bar for bottle service and more dancing, sharing highlights from the night out to their Instagram Stories.
Since going public with their romance at Coachella in April, Ariana has made multiple trips to visit her New York City-based boyfriend with the two most recently attending a May 2 Yankees game in the Big Apple.
In the months after her breakup from Tom, Ariana got candid about moving on from the drama with Daniel.
"I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," Ariana shared during a May 18 Today interview. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. And in no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything."
And the post-Scandoval romance was the perfect thing to take Ariana's mind off the TomTom co-owner—who she was with for nearly 10 years before their split—cheating with her former best friend.
"I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself," she continued. "And it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring."
Keep reading to see Ariana and Daniel's latest date night, plus all of their cutest photos together.
