Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Can't Keep Their Hands To Themselves During NYC Outing

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's romance is heating up.

Case in point: Their recent PDA-packed outing. On June 11, the Idol star and the rapper couldn't keep their hands off each other during a lunch date in New York City.

After dining at Lure FishBar, Lily-Rose wrapped her arm around 070 Shake—born Danielle Balbuena—as they visited several local boutiques, including trendy antiques store The Vintage Twin. At one point in the day, the couple shared a passionate kiss on the sidewalk, with 070 Shake's hand seen sliding down the back Lily-Rose's black miniskirt during the steamy moment.

For the outing, Lily-Rose paired her skirt with a black zip-up hoodie, wedged sandals, thin sunglasses and a burgundy handbag. Meanwhile, 070 Shake coordinated with the actress in a loose black tee over a long-sleeved short, patterned pants and chunky platform boots.

The sighting comes a month after Lily-Rose confirmed her romance with the New Jersey native. Sharing a photo of the two kissing, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis wrote in a May 11 Instagram Stories, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."