Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Can't Keep Their Hands To Themselves During NYC Outing

The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp couldn't keep her hands off rapper 070 Shake during a recent date in New York City. See their PDA-packed outing.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 12, 2023 8:43 PMTags
Watch: Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's romance is heating up.

Case in point: Their recent PDA-packed outing. On June 11, the Idol star and the rapper couldn't keep their hands off each other during a lunch date in New York City.

After dining at Lure FishBar, Lily-Rose wrapped her arm around 070 Shake—born Danielle Balbuena—as they visited several local boutiques, including trendy antiques store The Vintage Twin. At one point in the day, the couple shared a passionate kiss on the sidewalk, with 070 Shake's hand seen sliding down the back Lily-Rose's black miniskirt during the steamy moment.

For the outing, Lily-Rose paired her skirt with a black zip-up hoodie, wedged sandals, thin sunglasses and a burgundy handbag. Meanwhile, 070 Shake coordinated with the actress in a loose black tee over a long-sleeved short, patterned pants and chunky platform boots.

The sighting comes a month after Lily-Rose confirmed her romance with the New Jersey native. Sharing a photo of the two kissing, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis wrote in a May 11 Instagram Stories, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

photos
Lily-Rose Depp's Best Looks

Since then, Lily-Rose, 24, and 070 Shake, 25, haven't been shy with their PDA. On May 25, the actress was seen greeting the musician with kisses after returning to the Los Angeles International Airport from her trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

 

SplashNews.com

And while Lily-Rose is notoriously private about her personal life, she has previously shared her general outlook on sexuality.

"You don't have to label yourself, because it's not set in stone," she explained to Nylon in 2016. "It's so fluid and there's so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, 'This is what I am, this is what I like.'"

She added at the time, "It's not anybody's business, because I am going to date whoever I'm going to date."

Keep reading for more from Lily-Rose and 070 Shake's Big Apple date.

SplashNews.com
It's a Date

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake stepped out for a lunch date in New York City on June 11.

SplashNews.com
Loved Up

The Idol actress couldn't keep her hands off the rapper during the outing.

SplashNews.com
Steamy PDA

The couple shared a passionate kiss while standing on the sidewalk.

SplashNews.com
Hand in Hand

Lily-Rose held hands with 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena, while waiting at an intersection.

SplashNews.com
Cute Couple

The actress gave the musician a sweet hug.

SplashNews.com
Shopping Spree

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake shared a laugh after shopping at The Vintage Twin.

SplashNews.com
Perfect Match

The duo sported coordinating black outfits for their day out.

SplashNews.com
Sweet Moment

Lily-Rose looked smitten as she held 070 Shake close.

SplashNews.com
All Smiles

The pair were in great spirits as they hit up several local boutiques.

