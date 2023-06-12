Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Transformation

When it's time to debut a new look, Madonna's going to strike a pose like there's nothing to it.
The pop icon tapped into the latest beauty trend, revealing an edgy shag haircut in a June 11 Instagram Story. The "Material Girl" singer looked stoically into the camera as she snapped a selfie of her fresh 'do. With her hair soaking wet, Madonna's natural curls and texture helped to showcase her shag hairstyle, with the damp strands grazing her forehead and shoulders.
While the 64-year-old switched up her signature style of waist-length hair, she did keep her fiery red color and didn't touch up her brunette roots, giving her overall look a fun ombré effect.
And although she didn't share details of her transformation, she offered insight into her schedule. As she put it, "When you know your [sic] only day off isn't really a day off."
Of course, Madonna has never shied away from pushing the style boundaries. Case in point? She bared it all on the 'gram last October, as she went topless and wore nothing but a metallic under-bust corset, white panties and flesh-colored fishnet stage tights.
And when it comes to people not understanding her fashion sense, Madonna isn't afraid to call them out.
Following her appearance at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, in which she was a presenter, she clapped back at those criticizing her looks.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras]," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"
She noted that she'll always be unapologetically herself, no matter what others think.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," she continued. "A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start."
On that note, take a look at Madonna's fierce shag haircut, plus, all of the other celebs marching to the beat of their own drum with epic makeovers.