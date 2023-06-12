Madonna Gives the Shag Haircut Her Stamp of Approval With New Transformation

Watch : Madonna Calls Out "Ageism and Misogyny" After Grammys Appearance

When it's time to debut a new look, Madonna's going to strike a pose like there's nothing to it.

The pop icon tapped into the latest beauty trend, revealing an edgy shag haircut in a June 11 Instagram Story. The "Material Girl" singer looked stoically into the camera as she snapped a selfie of her fresh 'do. With her hair soaking wet, Madonna's natural curls and texture helped to showcase her shag hairstyle, with the damp strands grazing her forehead and shoulders.

While the 64-year-old switched up her signature style of waist-length hair, she did keep her fiery red color and didn't touch up her brunette roots, giving her overall look a fun ombré effect.

And although she didn't share details of her transformation, she offered insight into her schedule. As she put it, "When you know your [sic] only day off isn't really a day off."