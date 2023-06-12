Charlize Theron, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Support Celeb Hairstylist Johnnie Sapong After Brain Surgery

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

Johnnie Sapong's friends are rallying around him during a crucial time.

The celebrity hairstylist remains in intensive care after undergoing emergency brain surgery, according to his son, John, who detailed his dad's harrowing story in a GoFundMe post. Among those who expressed their support for him by donating are Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig, Milla Jovovich, Amandla Stenberg and more.

In his heartbreaking message, John explained that his dad was recently rushed to the emergency room after experiencing a severe headache and blurred vision.

"Once we got to the hospital, the surgeon and neurologist team had reviewed the MRI scans and said they had found a large tumor on his pituitary gland, (a gland in the brain)," he wrote in a June 10 message posted to the fundraising page. "It was pressing on his brain and optic nerve and was it bleeding."

After going into an hours-long surgery, the tumor was removed, but Johnnie's health is still under observation.