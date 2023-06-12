A $20 Uniqlo Shoulder Bag Has Gone Viral on TikTok: Here’s Why It Exceeds the Hype

This trending bag has a devoted following. Check out some of the rave reviews to find out why it's a must-have for your wardrobe.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Reviews

A shopper said, "After reading about how this is 2023's hottest accessory, I immediately went out to buy it. It's surprisingly spacious. I like that it fits close to the chest when you wear it as a crossbody. It easily pairs with a casual outfit and it is perfect for when you're constantly on the go. I'm not sure how water-repellent it is, but it's probably okay for light rain."

Another declared, "This is the best bag ever! I use it everyday to hold all my personal items like my wallet and my sunglasses and all my essentials. It has such a cute shape and it stays close the body. Just took it on a trip and it was everything I needed and more. I don't think I can ever go back to any other type of small crossbody bag after this."

Someone explained, "I have heard so much about this bag and wanted it for a while so when I was finally able to purchase one I was excited. The bag itself is amazing— it looks great and is actually quite spacious. Definitely worth the hype and recommend to those thinking about getting it."

A reviewer wrote, "Worth it! It's a really cute bag. Fits a lot of stuff and makes an outfit stand out too! I recommend it."

Super versatile and can hold a lot more stuff than it looks. I liked how flexible the material was for the bag, it held its shape but expanded when I added more items to the bag. I'm shocked how much I could fit into it - I had 2 water bottles, my phone, a small pack of tissues, my lip stick, my wallet, and keys. That's pretty impressive!

My new daily bag. I saw this bag in store last year and regretted not buying it then. Saw it again online and knew I had to get it and I don't regret it at all. It has become my go to bag for daily use now. It holds everything I need for outings (my wallet, my phone, an umbrella, gum, mints, etc.) and it's extremely comfortable to wear. I may get it in more colours later.

