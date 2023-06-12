A $20 Uniqlo Shoulder Bag Has Gone Viral on TikTok: Here’s Why It Exceeds the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Another season, another "It Girl" handbag. Unfortunately, trending accessories usually mean an expensive purchase, but not this time. Thankfully, there's a TikTok-famous bag that's just $20 and can fit anything you may need— the Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag.
The Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag is a truly timeless style, devoid of logos, coming through on the quiet luxury trend. It looks small, but shoppers can't stop raving about how much they can fit in the bag. It's available in eight colors and you have the versatility to wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. This is one of those accessories you'll want to take everywhere whether you're working out or going out on the town. The fabric is water-repellant and durable, which means you have nothing to worry about other than picking your outfit, of course.
You'll feel like the star that you are with a surprisingly affordable shoulder bag that has become the accessory of 2023.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Rock this bag on your shoulder or work it as a crossbody. Currently, Uniqlo has eight colors to choose from. It has an internal pocket that's perfect for your small must-haves like your keys and phone.
This trending bag has a devoted following. Check out some of the rave reviews to find out why it's a must-have for your wardrobe.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Reviews
A shopper said, "After reading about how this is 2023's hottest accessory, I immediately went out to buy it. It's surprisingly spacious. I like that it fits close to the chest when you wear it as a crossbody. It easily pairs with a casual outfit and it is perfect for when you're constantly on the go. I'm not sure how water-repellent it is, but it's probably okay for light rain."
Another declared, "This is the best bag ever! I use it everyday to hold all my personal items like my wallet and my sunglasses and all my essentials. It has such a cute shape and it stays close the body. Just took it on a trip and it was everything I needed and more. I don't think I can ever go back to any other type of small crossbody bag after this."
Someone explained, "I have heard so much about this bag and wanted it for a while so when I was finally able to purchase one I was excited. The bag itself is amazing— it looks great and is actually quite spacious. Definitely worth the hype and recommend to those thinking about getting it."
A reviewer wrote, "Worth it! It's a really cute bag. Fits a lot of stuff and makes an outfit stand out too! I recommend it."
Super versatile and can hold a lot more stuff than it looks. I liked how flexible the material was for the bag, it held its shape but expanded when I added more items to the bag. I'm shocked how much I could fit into it - I had 2 water bottles, my phone, a small pack of tissues, my lip stick, my wallet, and keys. That's pretty impressive!
My new daily bag. I saw this bag in store last year and regretted not buying it then. Saw it again online and knew I had to get it and I don't regret it at all. It has become my go to bag for daily use now. It holds everything I need for outings (my wallet, my phone, an umbrella, gum, mints, etc.) and it's extremely comfortable to wear. I may get it in more colours later.
