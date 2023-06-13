Inside Chris Evans' Private Romance With Alba Baptista

Watch : Chris Evans' Valentine's Day Tribute to Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista must love dogs.

Or one dog, at least, to have fully captured the heart of Chris Evans, who above pretty much all else—including movie star, Captain America and reigning "Sexiest Man Alive"—is Dodger's dad.

"Look, not everyone likes dogs," the actor told E! News in April while promoting his partnership with pet food brand Jinx. "That's okay. But to not be charmed by him in the least might say something."

Consider Baptista charmed: She casually dropped a pic of Evans' by now very recognizable rescue boxer in a May 18 Instagram slide show captioned "Some winter Love stories." Which Dodgers' human duly liked.

But for the most part, he and Baptista have maintained a very low-profile as a couple, not even getting photographed holding hands until November once the news had broke that they'd already been dating for more than a year.