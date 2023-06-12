5 Seconds of Summer Guitarist Michael Clifford Expecting First Baby With Wife Crystal Leigh

Michael Clifford is counting down the seconds until he's officially a new dad.
The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist and his wife Crystal Leigh have announced they're expecting their first baby. In a joint announcement posted to Instagram June 12, the couple shared a sweet snap of themselves kissing as they cradled Crystal's growing baby bump, with the mom-to-be also holding up a series of sonogram photos.
They also hinted at their due date in their sweet message, writing, "You're already everything baby clifford, 11/11/23."
On the heels of their announcement, the musician, 27, and former talent manager, 33, opened up about embarking on this journey together.
"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Michael told People. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"
As for Crystal, she's simply "over the moon" with joy.
"I have never been this happy in my entire life," she added. "I'd like to think it's the baby's good vibes and energy radiating through me, but it's probably just the hormones."
Though the two are reflecting on the ups of their pregnancy, they also shared that they experienced a health scare earlier this year.
"We did have a small complication in the beginning, a subchorionic hematoma," Crystal continued. "It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was okay."
She also expressed gratitude for the endless support she's received from Michael, whom she married in a private ceremony in January 2021.
"Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though," she added. "I really do feel like we are pregnant together."
And as "She Looks So Perfect" rocker noted, it's an experience that's changed his outlook on life.
"The fact that for every single human on the planet (including everyone reading this) a strong woman had to go through carrying a baby, going through all of the emotions that come with being pregnant, and then deliver the baby is just astounding," Michael explained. "It's incredibly remarkable and shows just how strong women are. Crystal is going to be an amazing mother."