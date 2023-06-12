5 Seconds of Summer Guitarist Michael Clifford Expecting First Baby With Wife Crystal Leigh

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023

Michael Clifford is counting down the seconds until he's officially a new dad.

The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist and his wife Crystal Leigh have announced they're expecting their first baby. In a joint announcement posted to Instagram June 12, the couple shared a sweet snap of themselves kissing as they cradled Crystal's growing baby bump, with the mom-to-be also holding up a series of sonogram photos.

They also hinted at their due date in their sweet message, writing, "You're already everything baby clifford, 11/11/23."

On the heels of their announcement, the musician, 27, and former talent manager, 33, opened up about embarking on this journey together.

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Michael told People. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

As for Crystal, she's simply "over the moon" with joy.