Why Samuel L. Jackson’s Reaction to Brandon Uranowitz’s Tony Win Has the Internet Talking

Samuel L. Jackson has entered meme territory.
The 74-year-old had social media users buzzing during the Tony Awards June 11 due to his deadpan reaction after losing the Best Featured Actor in a Play award to Leopoldstadt's Brandon Uranowitz. (See all the winners here.)
However, Jackson, who was nominated for his role in The Piano Lesson, kept his cool, unamused expression the entire time his category was presented—including as he and his fellow nominees were named. But while he kept the somber demeanor after Uranowitz's name was called, the Pulp Fiction star did clap along in celebration of his fellow actor.
As for who was amused by Jackson's unbothered face? The internet. One user tweeted, "Samuel L Jackson is literally my mood," while another said, "Samuel L. Jackson's face is taking me out for some reason!"
And fans really couldn't get past it, with a third tweet reading, "oh my god samuel l jackson's face."
And it wasn't long before Jackson himself caught wind of the viral expression—or lack thereof. While taking the stage later on during the award show to present the award for Best Play with his wife, Latanya Richardson Jackson, the actor poked fun at the situation.
In fact, he introduced himself as, "I am Samuel L. 'It's an honor to be nominated' Jackson."
But regardless of his loss, the 76th annual Tonys—which marked Jackson's first ever nomination—was also a date night for the Marvel star and Richardson Jackson. The couple, who have been married since 1980, walked the carpet, with Richardson Jackson wearing a black dress, and a leather black jacket with light green fringe. Jackson donned a navy blue suit and signature frames.
As for all the stars at the 2023 Tony Awards? Keep scrolling for everyone's red carpet arrival.