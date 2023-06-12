Why Samuel L. Jackson’s Reaction to Brandon Uranowitz’s Tony Win Has the Internet Talking

Watch : Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

Samuel L. Jackson has entered meme territory.

The 74-year-old had social media users buzzing during the Tony Awards June 11 due to his deadpan reaction after losing the Best Featured Actor in a Play award to Leopoldstadt's Brandon Uranowitz. (See all the winners here.)

However, Jackson, who was nominated for his role in The Piano Lesson, kept his cool, unamused expression the entire time his category was presented—including as he and his fellow nominees were named. But while he kept the somber demeanor after Uranowitz's name was called, the Pulp Fiction star did clap along in celebration of his fellow actor.

As for who was amused by Jackson's unbothered face? The internet. One user tweeted, "Samuel L Jackson is literally my mood," while another said, "Samuel L. Jackson's face is taking me out for some reason!"

And fans really couldn't get past it, with a third tweet reading, "oh my god samuel l jackson's face."