ESPN Director Kyle Brown Dead at 42 After Suffering Medical Emergency

ESPN has lost one of its own.

Kyle Brown, a director and longtime staffer for the network, died on June 11 after suffering a medical emergency at the NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was 42.

"A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team—and highly accomplished," ESPN shared in a statement, "having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football."

NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU opened on Sunday with a tribute to Kyle, honoring his work—from baseball and basketball to football—with the company.

"Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team," ESPN reporter Kris Budden said, "A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunities to have a career in sports. Kyle will be greatly missed."