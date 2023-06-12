ESPN Director Kyle Brown Dead at 42 After Suffering Medical Emergency

ESPN has lost one of its own.
Kyle Brown, a director and longtime staffer for the network, died on June 11 after suffering a medical emergency at the NCAA baseball super regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was 42.
"A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team—and highly accomplished," ESPN shared in a statement, "having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football and college football."
NCAA Baseball coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU opened on Sunday with a tribute to Kyle, honoring his work—from baseball and basketball to football—with the company.
"Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team," ESPN reporter Kris Budden said, "A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunities to have a career in sports. Kyle will be greatly missed."
And she certainly was not the only one to pay her respects. College basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla also took to social media to mourn his colleague.
"Spent last few years with Kyle Brown on our @Big12Conference basketball coverage," he tweeted. "We shared a common love of the Buckeyes. Heartbreaking news yesterday. Praying for his beautiful family."
Added writer Ryan McGee, "Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye and an amazing maker of television. If you're a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half then you have benefited from Kyle's hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed."
Kyle is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children Makayla 14, Carson, 11, Camden, 9, and Madyn, 6—as well as their dog Rookie.