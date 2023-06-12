Lupita Nyong'o Brings Fierceness to Tony Awards 2023 With Breastplate Molded From Her Body

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Talks ROMANCE RUMORS With Janelle Monae

Lupita Nyong'o is the ultimate fashion warrior.

Just take one look at the Black Panther star's fierce Tony Awards 2023 look on June 11, in which she armored herself with a metallic silver breastplate from Misha Japanwala that was molded from her own body.

The Oscar winner, who paired the statement-making piece with black slacks and a matching blazer, explained that her red carpet attire was riddled with meaning.

"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one's body," Lupita captioned her Instagram later that evening. "In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person's body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies."

She signed off, "Thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW."