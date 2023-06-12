Lupita Nyong'o Brings Fierceness to Tony Awards 2023 With Breastplate Molded From Her Body

Lupita Nyong'o is the ultimate fashion warrior.
Just take one look at the Black Panther star's fierce Tony Awards 2023 look on June 11, in which she armored herself with a metallic silver breastplate from Misha Japanwala that was molded from her own body.
The Oscar winner, who paired the statement-making piece with black slacks and a matching blazer, explained that her red carpet attire was riddled with meaning.
"Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one's body," Lupita captioned her Instagram later that evening. "In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person's body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies."
She signed off, "Thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW."
The 40-year-old's eye-catching ensemble wasn't the only style element worth noting at the awards show, which was held at New York City's United Palace Theater.
She wowed in the beauty department with a henna-tattooed design on her newly shaved head that her artist Sabeen Marghoob called a "Jagua headpiece" on Instagram Stories. And as a final touch, Lupita packed a punch with vivid red lips and graphic eyes.
Makeup artist Nick Barose explained in a press release that he wanted the star's glam to reflect her striking attire.
"People always say don't do strong eyes and strong lips [together] because it can be too much, but it's all about balance," he said, noting he used Le Domaine products. "I wanted the makeup to feel powerful and there's a lot of room to play."
The key to creating a bold look, he revealed, is having glowing skin.
"Makeup can feel like a mask when you are doing strong eyes with a strong lip," he noted. "So, the skin has to look fresh because it's what the makeup is sitting on top of. When you prep it the right way, that inner glow is always coming out."
The Us star's ensemble proves you can never go wrong with fearless dressing.
Plus, in addition to Lupita's knock-out style moment at the Tony Awards, other A-listers wore showstopping looks such as Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and so many others. Keep reading to see all of the red carpet fashion.