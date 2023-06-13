Clear Your Pores With a $9 Bubble Face Mask That’s a TikTok Favorite and Works in 5 Minutes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Skincare should be fun. Some people say "beauty is pain," but I'm not here for that mantra. I also don't enjoy waiting weeks to finally see results. If you want grossly satisfying results in an instant, you need to check out this TikTok-loved bubble face mask.
The Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask looks like your typical clay mask at first. Just wait a few minutes for it to bubble up and turn into a foam. After just five minutes, you can gently remove the bubbles and rinse with warm water. This formula has charcoal that absorbs dirt from the pores, the brand claims. In my experience this bubble mask is a fast way to clear out blackheads and soften my skin.
The Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it exceeds the hype.
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
I'm not the only one who is amazed by these results. If you need additional info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Reviews
A shopper said, "This is my first ever review and, to be honest, I never planned on writing one for anything, but then this little gem of a product came into my life, and now I have different priorities. This stuff is AMAZING. I take this stuff with me to sleepovers, and make all of my friends try it, and it's a big crowd pleaser. Secondly, and most importantly, it does wonders for my skin!!! I wasn't expecting that... I woke up this morning to a straight up miracle! My skin tone is even, and my pimples are much, much less noticeable. What kind of magic is this?!?!"
Another shared, "This stuff works miracles on my blackheads, and my skin feels awesome. I will say that I definitely feel like I need to moisturize afterwards but you should anyway. Sometimes I uses a moisturizer sheet mask after and with the two combined my face feels amazing."
Someone reviewed, "Not only does my face feel incredibly fantastic, but it was the most fun I've had in weeks. My boyfriend and i laughed until we cried. I had a zit on my cheek, but by the time i washed this off it was GONE! This stuff is freaking magical, it will now be part of my weekly skin routine!! I have crappy skin that breaks out at the drop of a hat, and I'm super into this mask!"
A reviewer wrote, "This is the strangest thing I have ever purchased.....that is oddly satisfying. It's like a bath bomb for your face. I have super sensitive skin (especially on my face) so I was a little hesitant to buy this. I can report I did not have any skin reactions to this face wash and my skin actually looked noticeably better after using."
