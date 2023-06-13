Clear Your Pores With a $9 Bubble Face Mask That’s a TikTok Favorite and Works in 5 Minutes

I'm not the only one who is amazed by these results. If you need additional info before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Reviews

A shopper said, "This is my first ever review and, to be honest, I never planned on writing one for anything, but then this little gem of a product came into my life, and now I have different priorities. This stuff is AMAZING. I take this stuff with me to sleepovers, and make all of my friends try it, and it's a big crowd pleaser. Secondly, and most importantly, it does wonders for my skin!!! I wasn't expecting that... I woke up this morning to a straight up miracle! My skin tone is even, and my pimples are much, much less noticeable. What kind of magic is this?!?!"

Another shared, "This stuff works miracles on my blackheads, and my skin feels awesome. I will say that I definitely feel like I need to moisturize afterwards but you should anyway. Sometimes I uses a moisturizer sheet mask after and with the two combined my face feels amazing."

Someone reviewed, "Not only does my face feel incredibly fantastic, but it was the most fun I've had in weeks. My boyfriend and i laughed until we cried. I had a zit on my cheek, but by the time i washed this off it was GONE! This stuff is freaking magical, it will now be part of my weekly skin routine!! I have crappy skin that breaks out at the drop of a hat, and I'm super into this mask!"

A reviewer wrote, "This is the strangest thing I have ever purchased.....that is oddly satisfying. It's like a bath bomb for your face. I have super sensitive skin (especially on my face) so I was a little hesitant to buy this. I can report I did not have any skin reactions to this face wash and my skin actually looked noticeably better after using."

